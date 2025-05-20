Computex 2025: Qualcomm confirms launch of Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in September

Qualcomm has officially confirmed that its annual Snapdragon Summit will take place from 23 to 25 September 2025 in Hawaii, nearly a month earlier than last year’s event, as reported by Notebook Check. The announcement, made during the company’s keynote at Computex 2025, signals the likely debut of the much-anticipated Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, along with new chips designed for Windows laptops.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is expected to bring significant performance gains over its predecessor. Rumours suggest it will retain a 6+2 CPU core layout, but feature a more powerful Adreno 840 GPU, boasting up to 30% faster graphics performance and a 26% uplift in AnTuTu scores. Some reports also indicate support for LPDDR6 RAM and enhanced Pegasus CPU cores, with clock speeds potentially reaching up to 5GHz. These improvements are believed to stem from Qualcomm’s use of Arm v9 architecture, new Nuvia-designed CPU cores, and TSMC's advanced N3P node.

Alongside its mobile SoC, Qualcomm is also tipped to showcase the Snapdragon X Elite 2 (also referred to as the Snapdragon X2 Elite), which is its next-generation chip for Windows laptops. However, some speculation suggests this chip might not appear until 2026, possibly targeting devices like Microsoft's Surface range.

Smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 are expected to start launching in October 2025, with early adopters likely to include brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, and Motorola.

With Qualcomm consistently pulling forward its launch timeline since the Snapdragon 888, the September event reinforces the company’s push to stay ahead of the curve in both the mobile and PC silicon spaces.