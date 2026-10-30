Control computers with your thoughts: Elon Musk reveals Neuralink’s first product, Telepathy

Neuralink has been testing its brain-computer interface in clinical trials since early 2024. Now, the announcement gives this technology a formal product identity: Telepathy.

Must read: Elon Musk warns over 200 AI cloud firms could fail as credit tightens, says only a few may survive

What is Telepathy? What can it do?

Telepathy uses Neuralink's N1 brain implant, which has 1,024 electrodes spread across 64 flexible threads. These electrodes pick up signals from the brain. A surgical robot called the R1 helps insert these threads into specific areas of the motor cortex, the part of the brain involved in controlling movement.

Advertisement

Our second product is called Blindsight and it will, as the name suggests, enable even those who are completely blind or have never seen to see. It is ready from an engineering standpoint. Just waiting on regulatory approval. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2026

The company claims that people who have received the implant during clinical trials have demonstrated that they can move a computer cursor using their thoughts, play chess without physically moving a mouse, and operate design software by imagining movements.

Telepathy allows people with paralysis to control a computer cursor and keyboard using brain signals, and enables much faster communication with computers.

“Hopefully, in a few years, we will be able to shunt signals from the motor and sensory areas of the brain to the limbs and enable people to use their hands and walk again,” Musk said.

Advertisement

Must read: Elon Musk announces $40 billion SpaceX debt raise to fund massive AI chip purchases

Neuralink tests new ways to enable communication through thoughts

Neuralink conducted a 72-hour innovation sprint, where they built and tested new brain-controlled communication features with the end user instead of developing them in isolation. The build several features and capabilities, including voice activity detection, “voice activity detection.”

They also created tools that visually map the strength and distribution of signals captured by the brain implants. The visualisations are designed to help users understand how different imagined actions translate into brain signals.

The company is also testing the Grok agent for the implant, where users simply need to think “Hey Neuralink” for the agent to perform a task on their behalf.