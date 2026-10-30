Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Control computers with your thoughts: Elon Musk reveals Neuralink’s first product, Telepathy

Control computers with your thoughts: Elon Musk reveals Neuralink’s first product, Telepathy

Elon Musk has introduced Neuralink's first consumer product, Telepathy, which allows users to interact with computers through brain signals alone. This breakthrough aims to enhance communication speed and assist people with paralysis.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Control computers with your thoughts: Elon Musk reveals Neuralink’s first product, TelepathyNeuralink brain chip elon musk

Elon Musk has officially announced Neuralink’s first consumer-focused product called “Telepathy.” The device will enable users to communicate with computers using only their thoughts, without speaking, typing, or physically interacting with a device. Musk claims that the technology could eventually transmit information faster than humans and can communicate via speech or typing.

Advertisement

“It enables high-speed communication with computers or humans simply by thinking. Output bandwidth will vastly exceed the fastest human speech or typing in a few years,” Musk said in an X post.

Neuralink has been testing its brain-computer interface in clinical trials since early 2024. Now, the announcement gives this technology a formal product identity: Telepathy.

Must read: Elon Musk warns over 200 AI cloud firms could fail as credit tightens, says only a few may survive

What is Telepathy? What can it do?

Telepathy uses Neuralink's N1 brain implant, which has 1,024 electrodes spread across 64 flexible threads. These electrodes pick up signals from the brain. A surgical robot called the R1 helps insert these threads into specific areas of the motor cortex, the part of the brain involved in controlling movement.

Advertisement

The company claims that people who have received the implant during clinical trials have demonstrated that they can move a computer cursor using their thoughts, play chess without physically moving a mouse, and operate design software by imagining movements.

Telepathy allows people with paralysis to control a computer cursor and keyboard using brain signals, and enables much faster communication with computers.

“Hopefully, in a few years, we will be able to shunt signals from the motor and sensory areas of the brain to the limbs and enable people to use their hands and walk again,” Musk said.

Advertisement

Must read: Elon Musk announces $40 billion SpaceX debt raise to fund massive AI chip purchases 

Neuralink tests new ways to enable communication through thoughts

Neuralink conducted a  72-hour innovation sprint, where they built and tested new brain-controlled communication features with the end user instead of developing them in isolation. The build several features and capabilities, including voice activity detection, “voice activity detection.”

They also created tools that visually map the strength and distribution of signals captured by the brain implants. The visualisations are designed to help users understand how different imagined actions translate into brain signals.

The company is also testing the Grok agent for the implant, where users simply need to think “Hey Neuralink” for the agent to perform a task on their behalf.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more