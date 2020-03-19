Coronavirus update: WHO to host livestream on TikTok at 6:30 PM today

In yet another effort to curb the spread of misinformation around COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will once again go live on TikTok. WHO received an overwhelming response on March 17 and will be hosting an additional live stream on Thursday, March 19 at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

WHO joined TikTok late last month and already has over 610.4K followers and 3.7 million likes. The idea behind joining TikTok was to provide everyone with reliable and timely public health advice!. The verified account has posted 14 videos till now, of which, some includes #safehandchallenge, FACT: The new #coronavirus can be transmitted in areas with hot & humid climates, seven simple steps to protect from #covid19, and more

TikTok has partnered with WHO to create an informational page on TikTok that provides trustworthy information, offers tips on staying safe and preventing the spread of the virus, and dispels myths around COVID-19. Beyond the library of information WHO offers users on the in-app landing page, which also serves as a valuable resource for the community by using its TikTok account to create videos that provide users critical and informed medical information and tips.

"At TikTok we're focused on supporting our users by providing accurate information and resources from public health officials, as well as continued support, encouragement, and uplifting videos that our community share with each other during this challenging time," says press statement issued by TikTok.

Recently declared as a pandemic, the WHO website explains COVID-19 as an infectious disease caused by a new virus that had not been previously identified in humans. The virus causes respiratory illness (like the flu) with symptoms such as a cough, fever and in more severe cases, pneumonia.

The new coronavirus spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. One can protect themselves by washing hands frequently and avoiding touching the face. Over the last three months, Coronavirus has spread to 176 countries and territories.

There have been 8,982 deaths due to COVID-19, over 2,20,206 cases across the world, of which 85,769 recovered. The confirmed number of coronavirus positive cases in India has increased to 180 after fresh cases emerged from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chattisgarh.

However, the country is taking all precautions such as shutting down schools and colleges, adopting work from home practice for organisations, closing public museums and monuments, and more till March 31 to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

