The board said it had received input from senior US government officials and was satisfied that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Welcoming the announcement, Trump described the board's decision as "correct and proper" in a post on Truth Social.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

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He added that the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk.

Trump also said the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang.

On a personal note, Trump described Huang as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure."

On Sunday, Donald Trump had publicly called for Huang's reinstatement, saying it would benefit both NVIDIA and the US.

"I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the USA," Trump had posted on Truth Social.

NVIDIA board expresses confidence

Harvey C. Jones, NVIDIA's board chair, said the decision followed extensive deliberations.

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“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said.

Huang welcomed his return, saying he was honoured to resume leadership of the company.

“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he said, thanking the board, employees and executive leadership for their support.

Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO, will continue as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer.

Investigation into foreign intelligence links continues

Huang's reinstatement follows scrutiny of his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman previously associated with Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

According to earlier New York Times report, Alice Huang maintained contact with an official from China's Ministry of State Security between spring 2025 and autumn 2026.

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed over concerns involving shipments of advanced NVIDIA chips to China. However, officials have not concluded that Alice Huang engaged in espionage.

NVIDIA confirmed that its independent board committee would continue investigating reports that Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee and plans to appoint a Chief Compliance Officer to strengthen regulatory oversight.

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Trump separately urged NVIDIA to continue its internal investigation into export-control compliance, stressing the importance of protecting US national security.