Could Apple Watch SE 3 be cancelled? Apple not satisfied with the plastic design: Report

Apple is reportedly facing significant challenges in the development of its upcoming Apple Watch SE model, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. The company is said to be exploring a refreshed version of the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE with a plastic body, departing from the aluminium chassis used in previous models. However, both Apple’s design and operations teams are encountering hurdles that could put the model’s future in jeopardy.

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple’s design team is reportedly dissatisfied with the look of the plastic-bodied Apple Watch SE. Meanwhile, the operations team has found that producing a plastic case is not significantly cheaper than the current aluminium version, undermining the key reason for making the switch. If Apple cannot achieve cost reductions, the budget-friendly appeal of the model may not be justified.

The second-generation Apple Watch SE, introduced in 2022, remains Apple’s most affordable smartwatch, featuring an aluminium chassis while retaining a premium feel. A plastic-bodied SE could potentially allow Apple to target a broader audience in the lower-end market, but Gurman suggests the project is now in "serious jeopardy" and may even be scrapped.

Beyond the Apple Watch SE, Apple is reportedly encountering obstacles in the development of a blood pressure monitoring feature for its premium smartwatches. Gurman notes that the company continues to struggle with testing this feature, which is intended for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11, both expected to launch in September 2025 alongside the iPhone 17 series. While the specific nature of these issues remains unclear, they could be related to accuracy, battery life, or false readings, delaying the feature’s rollout.

Despite these setbacks, there are some promising developments in Apple’s smartwatch lineup. The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to include enhanced connectivity features, such as satellite texting and Reduced Capacity 5G (5G RedCap), which would improve cellular connectivity when the watch is used independently from an iPhone. These upgrades could make the Ultra 3 more appealing to outdoor enthusiasts and professionals who require reliable communication in remote areas.

Apple’s smartwatch division faces a challenging period, with Bloomberg reporting that Apple Watch shipments declined in 2024, contributing to the first-ever contraction in the global smartwatch market. With less than six months remaining until the expected September launch alongside the iPhone 17, Apple must address these development issues if it wants to boost sales.