Could iPhone 17 Air be port-less? Report says Apple considered removing USB-C port

As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 17 Air this year alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple briefly considered making the iPhone 17 Air the first port-less iPhone. Apple already holds patents for devices without ports, thereby making them completely wireless, and the iPhone 17 Air's slim form factor seemed like a good place to start for the Cupertino company.

Having a port-less iPhone would also bring new challenges for Apple like faster MagSafe charging, addressing data transfer speeds, as well as certain aspects that still require an iPhone to be plugged in, such as taking backups on a Mac. It is yet to be seen how Apple addresses these concerns, but it seems like the plans have been shelved for now.

Additionally, Gurman further reported that the iPhone 17 Air could cost $899, which is the same price as the current iPhone 16 Plus, another indicator that the Plus model could be axed this year.

As previously reported, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a 6.6" display with ProMotion technology, supporting a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The device is expected to have ultra-thin bezels similar to the iPhone 16 Pro models and include the Dynamic Island cutout. Leaked dummy units obtained by leaker Sonny Dickson suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will feature a distinctive camera bump spanning the width of the phone, a design reminiscent of Google’s Pixel 9 series.

Here’s your first look at the iPhone 17 dummies, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/WnOjD71Iba — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) March 16, 2025

Despite its thin profile, Apple is not expected to make any compromises on the batter of the iPhone 17 Air. Gurman reported that Apple is achieving this through a combination of hardware and software optimisations, including a higher-density battery and the efficient C1 modem. Removing the ultra-wide camera has also freed up internal space, allowing for a larger battery.