Coursera joins OpenAI’s first generation of ChatGPT apps to make education more accessible

Coursera has announced its partnership with OpenAI to bring verified online learning directly into ChatGPT, marking the first time an online education platform has been embedded within the chatbot. The collaboration was revealed at OpenAI’s DevDay 2025 and aims to make high-quality educational content more discoverable and interactive for millions of users.

More than 800 million people use ChatGPT every week, with learning among its most popular use cases. Now, users can access Coursera videos and trusted course material directly in ChatGPT conversations. They can summon the app by name or find it automatically suggested when ChatGPT identifies that Coursera content could enrich the discussion.

“This partnership reflects Coursera and OpenAI’s shared commitment to expanding access to education and helping people everywhere learn, grow, and thrive,” said Greg Hart, CEO of Coursera. “By putting trusted, verified learning into the hands of hundreds of millions of people, we can help them gain the skills they need to pursue economic opportunity and prepare for the jobs of tomorrow.”

OpenAI’s VP of Education, Leah Belsky, said the collaboration bridges human expertise with AI-driven discovery. “ChatGPT is quickly becoming one of the go-to tools for people who want to learn something new. But the most powerful learning experiences happen when human expertise and AI work together,” she explained. “By bringing the expertise of world-class educators and institutions within Coursera into ChatGPT, learners can more easily find trusted content, build job-ready skills, move their careers forward, and unlock new opportunities.”

Built using OpenAI’s new Apps SDK, the Coursera app represents a step forward in scalable, personalised learning. By embedding Coursera’s vast catalogue of content directly in ChatGPT, learners can move from curiosity to credentials faster and with greater confidence.

The new app is available to all logged-in ChatGPT users outside the EU on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans, initially in English, with video subtitles and dubbing available in select languages.