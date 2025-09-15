CRED launches Yosemite with elite credit card, Sovereign society and advanced wealth tools

Fintech platform CRED has announced Yosemite, a new portfolio of experiences designed for India’s most affluent consumers. The launch includes a bespoke credit card, expanded wealth management tools, a luxury-focused travel redemption ecosystem, and Sovereign, an exclusive invite-only society for the country’s elite.

“Wealth creation is not the endgame, it’s the foundation for a life of purpose. Beyond abundance, India’s most affluent seek influence, access, and experiences. Yosemite is the next chapter in CRED’s mission of enabling progress for the creditworthy, manifesting in products that advance their highest ideals,” said Kunal Shah, founder, CRED.

Key features of Yosemite

Smarter wealth management

A major update to CRED Money now allows 18 lakh members to consolidate and track their entire portfolios across mutual funds, stocks, NPS, and bank accounts in real time. According to the company, members who onboarded into CRED Money invested 6–14% more within a year.

Two new investment avenues are being introduced:

• Fixed Deposits (FDs): curated options from five banks and two NBFCs, with the ability to invest up to ₹20 lakh per institution and manage them directly on CRED.

• Gold Investments: insured 24-karat gold at live market rates, with options for instant liquidity, coin delivery within 48 hours, or conversion into jewellery at leading jewellers such as Tanishq.

CRED IndusInd Bank Rupay credit card

CRED has introduced a lifestyle-first credit card with instant 1:1 redemption across 500+ CRED Pay merchants, thousands of products on the CRED store, and exclusive travel experiences. Targeted at sophisticated online shoppers, the card is designed as both a payments tool and a luxury lifestyle accessory.

Sovereign: the elite society

The Sovereign programme offers curated access to early-stage investments, art and collectibles, cultural privileges, and white-glove travel, including civilian spaceflight. Membership comes with a custom 18-karat gold-faced IndusInd Bank Rupay EKAA card, individually crafted for each accepted member.

With Yosemite, CRED is redefining its role from a fintech utility into a luxury lifestyle enabler. By combining financial tools with exclusive experiences, the company is positioning itself as a one-stop ecosystem for India’s wealthiest, and setting new benchmarks in how tech platforms cater to the affluent.