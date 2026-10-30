Cursor flags malicious Claude Code extension, up to 5,000 users affected

Cursor, the SpaceX-owned AI startup, has shut down its extension marketplace after discovering a tampered version of Anthropic's Claude Code extension. Upon installation, the extension could expose users' personal information and give hackers remote access to their systems. The company confirmed that 5000 users have already been impacted.

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In an X post, Cursor said, “We identified a security incident affecting a modified Claude Code VS Code extension accessed through our Cursor IDE extension marketplace, impacting at most 5,000 users.” The company further revealed the security issue was addressed, and it brought the Claude Code extension back online, saying that users were no longer exposed to an ongoing risk from this incident.