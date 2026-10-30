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Cursor flags malicious Claude Code extension, up to 5,000 users affected

Cursor flags malicious Claude Code extension, up to 5,000 users affected

Cursor detected a tampered version of Anthropic's Claude Code extension, risking user data and remote access.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 3:17 PM IST
Cursor flags malicious Claude Code extension, up to 5,000 users affectedThe company confirmed that 5000 users have already been impacted, but the issue has been addressed.

Cursor, the SpaceX-owned AI startup, has shut down its extension marketplace after discovering a tampered version of Anthropic's Claude Code extension. Upon installation, the extension could expose users' personal information and give hackers remote access to their systems. The company confirmed that 5000 users have already been impacted.

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In an X post, Cursor said, “We identified a security incident affecting a modified Claude Code VS Code extension accessed through our Cursor IDE extension marketplace, impacting at most 5,000 users.” The company further revealed the security issue was addressed, and it brought the Claude Code extension back online, saying that users were no longer exposed to an ongoing risk from this incident.

We identified a security incident affecting a modified Claude Code VS Code extension accessed through our Cursor IDE extension marketplace, impacting at most 5,000 users. This malicious version of the extension was not developed by Anthropic. It does not impact other extensions downloaded from the https://t.co/sJRGX5jLXW, Grok Bot, Grok or our other SpaceXSI products. In response, we took down our extension marketplace this afternoon, worked with relevant providers to neutralize the malware, and have reinstated the marketplace after confirming there is no further risk. If affected, please review instructions in this blog post to understand how to find the malicious package and establish a path to mitigate any potential impact. We are asking all customers update to Claude Code for VS Code version 2.1.314: https://t.co/ESqf7YEtHZ

— Cursor (@cursor_ai) October 30, 2026

However, it advised users to install the latest version of Claude Code to ensure they are using an updated version. The incident did not affect any other extensions available on Cursor's marketplace or other SpaceX products, including Grok Bot and Grok. SpaceX acquired Cursor for $60 billion in August.


This is a developing story....

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 3:17 PM IST
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