‘Cut to what matters’: Samsung drops first teaser for Galaxy Z Fold 8 design

Samsung is expected to launch its new generation foldable phones, Galaxy Z Fold 8 phones and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 this month. As the launch date appears to be closer, the South Korean giant has shared a series of teasers in short videos, revealing a new foldable form factor, which is anticipated to be the new “Galaxy X Fold Wide.”

Advertisement

Must read: iPhone Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Can Apple finally challenge Samsung’s dominance in foldable market?

While Samsung did not showcase the phone, but it is using visual hints such as a broken chocolate bar and an incomplete puzzle that may hint towards the changes to the phone's design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 design

The teaser videos revealed that Samsung may introduce a new foldable with a new aspect ratio, and that the foldable phone may have a shorter and wider shape when folded. Therefore, the cover screen may feel like a regular phone, whereas the internal display could open to a wider view, offering a larger and more comfortable viewing experience for videos, apps, and multitasking.

Advertisement

However, its unsure if Samsung has redesigned the existing foldable model or is bringing a whole new model, as previous reports suggest. Previously, it was speculated that the wider foldable could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, whereas the taller foldable name could be changed to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series real-life images surface online ahead of July 2026 launch

The teased wider model is expected to feature a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display, offering an aspect ratio of 16:10. Reports suggest that the foldable could flaunt a slim design and could weigh 201 grams. While Samsung may not reveal the foldable design before launch, it may soon announce the official launch date.

Advertisement

If a wider foldable is in the cards, then it will give buyers an additional option to pick between a taller one or a wider one, based on their preferences.