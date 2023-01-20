Davos 2023: Satya Nadella explains how ChatGPT is helping Indian villagers

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft Corporation spoke with Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Friday. He talked about how ChatGPT, a chatbot created by OpenAI, can help improve the lives of villagers in India.

Nadella believes that ChatGPT can have a major positive impact on rural India. The chatbot can help to provide access to up-to-date information and resources, as well as improve the quality of life of villagers by providing access to healthcare services. Nadella is hopeful that ChatGPT can help to create a better future for rural Indians.

With its ability to answer medical questions and provide accurate diagnoses, ChatGPT can help to improve the healthcare options available to rural Indians. This could potentially lead to reduced costs and improved access to healthcare services for rural citizens.

Nadella believes that ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionise the communication and education options available to rural Indians. With its ability to answer follow-up questions and reject inappropriate requests, ChatGPT can provide quick and accurate translations too. In addition, the chatbot can provide access to a range of educational materials and resources that can be used to improve the quality of life in villages.

Nadella talked about a demo he saw during his recent visit to India. "So a demo I saw was a rural Indian farmer trying to access some government program, so he just expressed a complex thought in speech in one of the local languages that got translated and interpreted by a bot, and a response came back saying go to a portal and here is how you'll access the program, and he said look, I'm not going to the portal, I want you to do this for me, and it completed it, and the reason why it completed it was because they had a developer building it who had taken GPT and trained it over all of the government of India documents and then scaffolded it with speech recognition software," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of AI in creating an informed and educated rural population. By providing access to information and resources, AI can help to empower rural Indians and create an informed society. Nadella believes that this will lead to increased economic development in rural areas.

