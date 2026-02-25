Deepinder Goyal hints at launch of ‘Temple’ wearable, waitlist to open soon

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of the Eternal brand, officially teases the experimental “Temple” wearable, hinting at its public availability through an early waitlist rollout in the coming weeks. Goyal shared a promotional image of Temple on the brand's Instagram handle, which reads, “Most important wearable ever made.” However, the post involves more information about its launch.

The Instagram caption says, “A wearable like no other. Follow @temple to know when the waitlist opens.” Goyal is directing people to follow its official X ( formerly Twitter) account. Furthermore, the promotional image on the page also mentions “coming soon,” hinting towards a near-term launch timeline.

Over the past few months, Goyal’s Temple wearable has driven plenty of speculations around what the device is and how it works in tracking health-related metrics. While the announcement for public availability has created excitement among people on social media, many are speculating over how the device will be placed in the temple area and what sensor will be used to capture data.

What is Temple wearable?

As of now, details surrounding Temple remain scarce, but based on the promotional content, we expect it to centre around a unique and simple design, health monitoring, and brain wellness.

In addition, Temple is expected to be around Goyal’s research titled “Gravity Ageing Hypothesis,” which explores how gravity could reduce blood flow to the brain over time, and suggests that tracking cerebral circulation patterns may help identify early signs of cognitive or neurological decline.

Goyal has been seen wearing Temple in multiple images and on Raj Shamani’s podcast. However, he confirmed that the device is an experimental device that is designed to measure blood flow.

Now, we can speculate that Goyal is going big on bringing the wearable device to people, and may position it as a health tech product rather than just an experimental prototype.