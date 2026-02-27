Deepinder Goyal is hiring ‘engineers who are also athletes” for Temple wearable startup

Deepinder Goyal, Eternal founder, is now hiring engineers for its new health-tech startup, Temple. The post comes soon after the company hints at public availability of the Temple wearable later this week. Now, the startup has gone public with its ambition to recruit and is calling for "engineers who are also athletes.”

Goyal shared a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), announcing hiring for highly specialised roles, spanning analogue and embedded systems engineering, brain-computer interface development, neural decoding research, computational neuroscience, computer vision, and deep learning.

Goyal said, “At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet.”

“To build it, we need people who are obsessive about both the craft and the category. Engineers who are also athletes. People who will wear what they build, and hate it until it's perfect,” he added.”

The new job roles give a clear image of what the company plans to build around neuroscience, biosensing, and elite sports performance. However, the post itself has drawn attention for a condition that goes well beyond technical qualifications.

Controversial hiring conditions

In the post, Goyal highlighted strict fitness conditions for people before applying for the desired role. The post said, “Only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat

It also mentions that if candidates are not yet at those levels could apply for a three-month probation commitment. Therefore, fitness will also be measured as part of job performance.

This raises eyebrows, as imposing physical appearance or body composition requirements could be unrelated to the role. The post has received mixed opinions as many are questions the requirements.

One X user has commented saying, “Just one honest thought, hiring based on body fat % may not be the best filter. Some great engineers who love fitness and train seriously may not fit that number, but they can still build amazing products.”

Another user on the platform said, “How is fitness related?! Those who are highly skilled in these fields rarely get time to focus on fitness. I am not saying that it's healthy, but its not logical to put fitness parameters for technical jobs.”



Although many are also calling the hiring requirement a bold move.