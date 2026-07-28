Deepinder Goyal's Temple jumps to $375 million valuation; here's why employees stand to gain

According to Moneycontrol, the latest secondary transaction values Temple at $375 million, nearly twice its previous valuation of about $190 million (₹18,18,36,36,500). The startup had earlier raised $54 million (₹5,16,79,80,900) at the $190 million valuation.

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"We are seeing strong interest from external investors at a $500 million valuation. Before we close our next round, I want some of this value to reach the people who created it," founder Deepinder Goyal said in a memo to all Temple employees.

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Founded by Goyal after he stepped down as CEO of Eternal, Temple is developing a forehead-worn wearable device designed to measure the body’s metabolic state in real time. The device is currently available in early access and is positioned as a wellness product. It is expected to launch commercially within the next year, subject to further validation and product development.

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Temple is focused on wearable technology for health and wellness. The company has been expanding its team and stepping up product development efforts ahead of a broader commercial rollout.

According to data compiled by Entrackr, nine startups have collectively bought back ESOPs worth more than $270 million in 2026 so far. The list includes BrowserStack, Innovaccer, CoinDCX, Unacademy, Tractor Junction, Emversity, Cashfree Payments, Plum and Kratikal. Recently, travel fintech startup Scapia also announced an ESOP buyback worth Rs 20 crore.

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With its valuation rising to $375 million, Temple is moving ahead on both product development and employee liquidity, as it prepares for a wider launch of its wellness wearable in the coming year.

($1= ₹95.71 at the time of writing the story)