Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable costs ₹85,000: What it tracks and how to pre-order

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Temple wearable price and pre-orders

An X post by Tharun M (@testedoktharun) shows an early-access invitation listing the device at ₹85,000, including a lifetime subscription. The first batch, called Temple Batch 01, will have limited availability, with orders placed through the Temple app. Invited users must sign in using the email address that received the invitation.

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Each device will be handmade to order. Goyal said buyers can expect delivery within three months of ordering. If that timeline holds, customers ordering when pre-orders open could receive their devices in early 2027. The company has not confirmed the total number of units planned for the first batch or the final retail price.

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Temple will be available in True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Availability of individual colours may depend on the first-batch allocation.

@temple is available for pre-orders through an early bird invite only purchase. Pricing starts at ₹85k. As I may NOT participate in this, curious to see how this goes. https://t.co/ySXXucCx1a — Tharun M (@testedoktharun) October 23, 2026

What does Temple do?

Unlike a smartwatch that focuses on steps, heart rate, and sleep, Temple monitors changes in cerebral blood flow. Its BrainFlow technology uses optical sensors to track signals associated with blood flow, oxygenation and cognitive load.

The wearable sits on the side of the head, between the forehead and ear and attaches to the skin using single-use adhesive strips called Grips. It also generates an Entropy score ranging from 1 to 250 to indicate physiological strain. Factors such as sleep, exercise, stress and caffeine may influence the score.

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Goyal has drawn attention to the device by wearing it during an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast. Indian badminton player PV Sindhu has also been spotted wearing it during live matches. Temple is intended for wellness and research purposes, not for diagnosing medical conditions.