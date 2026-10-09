Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable could cost Rs 1 lakh. But what exactly does it do, and why is it making buzz

Must read: Deepinder Goyal’s Temple gets a major redesign, shrinks to 'less than half the size'

Temple pre-orders open soon

Recently, Goyal shared an X post announcing that its pre-order could open as soon as next week, and people who have joined the waitlist will have priority access to the devices. Furthermore, the post revealed six intuitive colours of Temple in True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.

In another X post shared on October 8, Goyal revealed that he would consider testing Temple with pilots. He suggested the wearable could potentially help determine which pilots are the fittest or most suitable for a particular mission. However, Temple has not been approved or validated for assessing pilot fitness. This is suggested as a potential use case.

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What can Temple track?

Temple is touted as a health-tech wearable that can monitor changes in cerebral blood flow. The device sits between the forehead and the ear, unlike a smartwatch wristband. Temple uses disposable adhesive ‘Grips’ to secure the device.

Temple’s disposable adhesive Grips are claimed to last up to seven days, although the company advises users to replace them every two to three days, particularly after sweating or exposure to dust.

Must read: Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: 'Everything is solvable. You have to put your mind to it'

It can track the user’s sleep, exercise sessions, recovery, and stress response. Therefore, it can be worn for daily use and everyday activities. The wearable uses PPG technology, a similar technology used in Apple Watches. This technology helps measure heart rate. However, for Temple, it helps measure changes associated with cerebral blood flow. However, it can not track or diagnose health conditions.

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Temple launch and price in India

As of now, Goyal has not revealed an official date for pre-order or for launch. Therefore, we may have to wait for an official announcement about the same. As far as price is concerned, Goyal indicated that the Temple could cost around $1,000, or roughly Rs 1 lakh. However, previous reports suggest that it could cost between Rs 75,000 and Rs 80,000.