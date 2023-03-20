Delaying bonuses to getting rid of 'special sick leave': How Apple is trying to evade layoffs

Apple is one of the very few big-tech companies that have managed to steer clear from trimming down its workforce. However, it seems the company is still trying to evade the layoffs by taking some specific steps like delaying bonuses, pushing back some projects, reining in budgets, pausing hiring, keeping some roles open, limiting transfers, laying off contractors, reducing travel budgets, becoming stricter about attendance and hours, and getting rid of special sick time for Covid.
Apple is trying to contain costs and make operations more efficient, which began last summer, earlier than other companies, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The report claims that despite the economy's shaky ground, Apple is doing whatever it can to avoid layoffs, as it has a reputation for stability to protect.
The Cupertino giant will also have a hard time explaining layoffs if it takes that route. The company's stock is up 20 per cent so far this year. In addition, management is expected to unveil a new mixed-reality headset and operating system, a platform the company hopes will set it up for the post-iPhone age.
However, Apple is getting ready to weather the storm by taking some stringent steps. Here are the things Apple is doing to avoid layoffs:
Also read: 'Respect scheduled leaves': Amid layoffs, Google employees demand these 5 things from CEO Sundar Pichai
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today