Delhi techie's 'Bribes.fyi' goes viral: A website where Indians can anonymously report alleged bribe demands

Aryan Nishad is a 20-year-old Delhi-based BTech student and software developer. His work on Bribes.fyi focuses on using technology to document alleged corruption in everyday interactions between citizens and government departments.

READ THIS: Bengaluru engineer builds AI system that detects potholes and prepares complaints

Rather than creating another conventional complaint portal, Nishad's platform focuses on collecting data from citizens and presenting it in a searchable format. This allows users to see reported patterns across different states and government services.

How does Bribes.fyi work?

The platform allows users to submit reports without publicly revealing their identity. Citizens can enter details such as the alleged bribe amount, location, government department, service involved and whether the demand was accepted or refused.

Advertisement

These submissions are then compiled into a public registry. The website's state-wise dashboard displays the number of reports, average alleged bribe amounts and refusal rates.

The platform also offers users a way to convert their reports into formal complaints that can potentially be submitted to the relevant anti-corruption authorities.

DON'T MISS: Save 25 litres of water on every car wash: How a Pune man built a ₹10 crore waterless business

Karnataka tops the viral registry

According to the database shown in the viral screenshot, Karnataka recorded the highest number of reports with 90 entries, followed by Maharashtra with 55 and Uttar Pradesh with 45.

Delhi featured fourth with 32 reports, followed by West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Advertisement

The reported average alleged bribe amount varies considerably between states. Maharashtra, for instance, shows an average of ₹14,802, while Bihar's figure is ₹1,623.

However, these numbers should not be treated as official corruption statistics because the database consists of crowdsourced allegations submitted by users.

Allegations, Not Verified Proof

Bribes.fyi does not independently establish that an official committed wrongdoing. The reports are user-submitted allegations and may require verification by competent authorities.

Despite this limitation, Nishad's project demonstrates how technology can be used to document citizens' experiences and highlight possible patterns of alleged corruption. At just 20, his initiative has sparked a wider conversation about transparency, accountability and the role of technology in governance.

ALSO READ: AI is no longer a startup pitch differentiator, says Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Short break

Bribes.fyi has temporarily paused new submissions and support after receiving significant public attention and feedback. The team said it is reviewing its legal and financial infrastructure to ensure the platform can operate sustainably over the long term.

It has also invited lawyers and Chartered Accountants with experience in Indian technology to contribute their expertise. The team stressed that the project needs steady, sustainable operations rather than relying on a viral moment, and said it plans to return soon after completing the review.