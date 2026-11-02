Start with these checks in the air purifier for clean air

Before cleaning your device, check which filters it uses and what its manufacturer recommends. Not every filter can be washed, and using water or the wrong cleaning method could damage it.

Start with the pre-filter, which catches larger particles such as hair, lint and dust. You can generally clean a removable mesh pre-filter every two weeks with a vacuum cleaner or by rinsing it under running water. Let it dry completely before reinstalling it to avoid moisture-related problems such as mould and unpleasant smells.

The HEPA filter requires a different approach. A True HEPA filter is not automatically washable. Unless the product manual specifically permits washing, avoid exposing it to water or scrubbing it with a stiff brush. Where permitted by the manufacturer, you can use a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner on low suction to remove surface dust.

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The activated carbon filter also needs attention, but home cleaning will not restore its ability to absorb odours and gases. Check the filter indicator and its condition. Moneycontrol’s report notes that replacement in highly polluted cities may be necessary every four to six months, rather than the 12-month interval mentioned on some product boxes.

Don’t overlook the sensor, air vents and placement

Cleaning the filters is only part of maintaining an air purifier. Smart models use PM2.5 sensors to monitor pollution and adjust fan speeds. Dust around these sensors can interfere with their readings. Check the user manual to find the sensor flap, then gently clean it with a dry cotton bud. You can also wipe the air intake and outlet grilles with a dry microfibre cloth.

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Where you place the purifier matters, too. Keep it at least a foot away from walls and furniture so that air can circulate freely. Keep doors and windows shut while it operates, and make sure the device’s Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) matches your room size. During periods of heavy pollution, run the purifier on high for the first 30 minutes, then switch to auto mode.