Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’: Is your air purifier ready? Here’s how to clean and maintain it

Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’: Is your air purifier ready? Here’s how to clean and maintain it

With pollution levels remaining high in several parts of the country, air purifiers are working harder to keep indoor air cleaner. Regular maintenance can help them perform efficiently.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 6:25 PM IST
Delhi’s air turns ‘very poor’: Is your air purifier ready? Here’s how to clean and maintain itRegular air purifier maintenance can help keep its filters and sensors working efficiently.

Delhi’s air pollution remains a concern, with several parts of the national capital recording ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ air quality on November 2. In Delhi, as of 3 pm, Rohini recorded an AQI of 413, placing it in the severe category. RK Puram followed at 379, while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded 357 and JNU registered 330. Uttam Nagar reported an AQI of 300. With pollution levels remaining high across these locations, many residents may be relying on air purifiers to improve indoor air quality. However, simply running an air purifier throughout the day may not be enough. Keeping its filters and other components clean is also important for its performance.

Advertisement

MUST READ | Diwali 2026 gifting: From vivo S2 FE to Pixel 10a, 5 smartphones worth consider around Rs 50,000

Start with these checks in the air purifier for clean air

Before cleaning your device, check which filters it uses and what its manufacturer recommends. Not every filter can be washed, and using water or the wrong cleaning method could damage it.

Start with the pre-filter, which catches larger particles such as hair, lint and dust. You can generally clean a removable mesh pre-filter every two weeks with a vacuum cleaner or by rinsing it under running water. Let it dry completely before reinstalling it to avoid moisture-related problems such as mould and unpleasant smells.

The HEPA filter requires a different approach. A True HEPA filter is not automatically washable. Unless the product manual specifically permits washing, avoid exposing it to water or scrubbing it with a stiff brush. Where permitted by the manufacturer, you can use a soft brush or a vacuum cleaner on low suction to remove surface dust.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Tired of YouTube recommendations? Andrej Karpathy builds HackerTube with 6,454 videos to explore

The activated carbon filter also needs attention, but home cleaning will not restore its ability to absorb odours and gases. Check the filter indicator and its condition. Moneycontrol’s report notes that replacement in highly polluted cities may be necessary every four to six months, rather than the 12-month interval mentioned on some product boxes.

Don’t overlook the sensor, air vents and placement

Cleaning the filters is only part of maintaining an air purifier. Smart models use PM2.5 sensors to monitor pollution and adjust fan speeds. Dust around these sensors can interfere with their readings. Check the user manual to find the sensor flap, then gently clean it with a dry cotton bud. You can also wipe the air intake and outlet grilles with a dry microfibre cloth.

Advertisement

Where you place the purifier matters, too. Keep it at least a foot away from walls and furniture so that air can circulate freely. Keep doors and windows shut while it operates, and make sure the device’s Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) matches your room size. During periods of heavy pollution, run the purifier on high for the first 30 minutes, then switch to auto mode.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 2, 2026 6:23 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more