Dell introduces 52-inch 6K UltraSharp and 32-inch QD-OLED monitors at CES 2026

Dell has unveiled two new UltraSharp monitors at CES 2026, marking a significant step forward in professional display technology. The lineup includes a massive 52-inch curved 6K monitor designed for high-intensity productivity and a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED display aimed squarely at colour-critical creative work.

The new monitors extend Dell’s long-running UltraSharp legacy, which has become a reference point for professionals who prioritise image quality, eye comfort, and reliability in daily workflows.

Advertisement

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor targets extreme multitasking

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is positioned as a replacement for complex multi-screen setups. Featuring a 51.5-inch curved 6K IPS Black panel, the display is designed for financial traders, engineers, data scientists, and executives who regularly juggle multiple applications at once.

Dell says the monitor delivers 61,000 more pixels and 25 percent higher pixel density compared to a typical setup using two 27-inch QHD monitors and one 43-inch 4K display, while occupying less physical desk space. The 6K resolution runs at 129 pixels per inch with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharper text and smoother motion.

A key focus is eye comfort. The UltraSharp 52 is the first monitor to achieve the highest tier of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, emitting up to 60 percent less blue light than competing displays. An ambient light sensor dynamically adjusts brightness to reduce eye strain during long working hours.

Advertisement

The monitor supports connections to up to four PCs at once, with built-in KVM functionality allowing users to control all systems using a single keyboard and mouse. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity delivers up to 140W of power through a single cable, while pop-out USB-C and USB-A ports provide quick access for peripherals.

UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED focuses on colour accuracy

For creative professionals, Dell introduced the UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor, which has been recognised as a CES 2026 Innovation Award honouree.

This is the world’s first commercial QD-OLED monitor to combine DisplayHDR True Black 500 with an Anti-Glare Low Reflectance coating. Dell says this combination preserves the deep blacks and infinite contrast of OLED while reducing reflections in bright studio environments.

Advertisement

The 32-inch display delivers an infinite contrast ratio of 1.5 million to one, supports Dolby Vision HDR, and ships with Delta E less than one colour accuracy out of the box. It covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Display P3 colour spaces, making it suitable for film editing, colour grading, and broadcast work.

An integrated colourimeter stores calibration data directly on the monitor, allowing IT teams to manage colour accuracy remotely. Programmable keys and Dell’s colour management software give professionals fine-grained control over colour profiles across multiple displays.

Pricing and availability

The Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor will be available globally from January 6, 2026, priced at US$2,899.99 with a stand and US$2,799.99 without. The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor will launch worldwide on February 24, 2026, priced at US$2,599.99.