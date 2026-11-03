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Dell launches 14S laptop in India with up to 21-hour battery life, starting at ₹79,990

Dell launches 14S laptop in India with up to 21-hour battery life, starting at ₹79,990

Dell's latest 14-inch laptop combines Intel Core Series 3 processors, on-device AI capabilities and two display choices, while offering four colour options and introductory discounts.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 6:08 PM IST
Dell launches 14S laptop in India with up to 21-hour battery life, starting at ₹79,990Dell 14S starts at Rs 79,990 and comes in four colour options. (Photo:Dell)

Buying a laptop for college, office work, or everyday use often means looking beyond just the processor and storage. Battery life, portability and display quality can also influence which device you choose. Dell is addressing these requirements with its new 14S laptop, which has arrived in India with a starting price of ₹79,990. The device weighs 1.15kg and measures 13.5mm in thickness, making it easier to carry around during the day.

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Dell also claims that the laptop can deliver up to 21 hours of Netflix streaming on a single charge. Alongside its lightweight design, the Dell 14S gets Intel Core Series 3 processors, on-device AI capabilities and two display configurations.

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Dell 14S focuses on portability, battery life and performance

The Dell 14S features an aluminium chassis and comes in Linen, Dusty Rose, Washed Denim and Velvet Green colours. Its battery uses a 750ED PNCM cell, which Dell says is designed to run cooler under load and retain capacity over time. The company claims up to 21 hours of Netflix streaming, although actual battery life will depend on the configuration and usage.

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For performance, you can choose between Intel Core 5 and Core 7 Series 3 processors. Both have a built-in neural processing unit (NPU) rated at up to 17 TOPS, allowing supported AI tasks to run locally on the laptop. It supports up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

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The 14-inch display is available in two options. The higher-resolution variant offers a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 450 nits brightness. The other option has a 2K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits brightness. Both feature a 16:10 aspect ratio, while Dolby Atmos is included for audio.

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The laptop also gets a 1080p camera, far-field dual-array microphones and two 2W stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery, HDMI and a universal audio jack. Windows Hello and Microsoft Pluton provide additional security features. The device is also ENERGY STAR 9.0 rated and EPEAT Silver registered with Climate+.

Dell 14S price and availability in India

The Dell 14S starts at ₹79,990, inclusive of taxes. Introductory offers include zero-down-payment and zero-interest financing through major banks and NBFCs, instant credit card discounts of up to ₹10,000 and one-year Accidental Damage Protection for ₹499.

All four colour options are available on Dellstore.com. The Linen variant is also available through Dell Exclusive Stores, large-format retail outlets and online retailers. The Washed Denim, Dusty Rose and Velvet Green variants are expected to reach these stores and platforms by the end of November.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 6:08 PM IST
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