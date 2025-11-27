Dell Pro Max 16 Plus launches as world's first mobile workstation with Discrete NPU

Dell Technologies has announced the availability of the Dell Pro Max 16 Plus featuring the Qualcomm AI 100 PC Inference Card, marking it as the first mobile workstation to include an enterprise-grade discrete Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

Designed for High-Precision Local AI

The notebook is built for high-precision local AI inferencing and is currently available in a Linux version, with a Windows version scheduled for release in early 2026. This device allows users to execute complex, large-scale AI workloads directly on the device, providing rapid results, enhancing data privacy, and reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Key AI Features and Benefits

The discrete NPU on the Dell Pro Max 16 Plus offers immediate, secure, and reliable on-device performance. The Qualcomm AI 100 Inference Card, specifically the dual card configuration, includes 32 AI-cores and 64GB of LPDDR4x memory, capable of handling Large Language Models (LLMs) ranging from 30 billion up to 109 billion parameters.

This capability is beneficial for professionals such as AI Engineers and Data Scientists developing chatbots, co-pilots, and AI agents, delivering fast inference speed and precision.

Practical applications of the on-device performance include:

Facilitating real-time medical image analysis at the point of care, providing confidential, rapid analytics for sensitive workloads in finance and government, streamlining AI model development, validation, and deployment for engineers and researchers.

Workstation Specifications

The Dell Pro Max 16 Plus is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (up to Ultra 9 285HX) which also feature integrated NPUs. Discrete graphics options are available up to the NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell Generation with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

Further technical specifications include:

Memory: Up to 256GB CAMM2 (4400 MT/s or above) or 96GB CSODIMM (6400 MT/s) DDR5 memory.

Storage: Up to 12TB of storage with RAID support, with primary hard disk options up to 2TB SSD Gen5 SED.

Display: Options include an expansive 16-inch UHD+ (up to 4K) Tandem OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and VESA HDR TrueBlack 1000.

Connectivity: Features advanced connectivity such as WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2.5G LAN, 5G LTE, and Thunderbolt 5 support.

Ports: Includes two Thunderbolt 5 (USB Type-C) ports, one Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port, two USB Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and an RJ45 (2.5Gbps) port.

The workstation is also certified by over 100 industry-leading Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), including TensorFlow and PyTorch.