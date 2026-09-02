Dell Technologies launches new AI-focused commercial portfolio in India

Unveiled at Dell Technologies Forum 2026 in Mumbai on September 2, 2026, the portfolio targets enterprises looking to bring AI capabilities closer to employees, applications and data.

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Dell says Indian enterprises are accelerating AI adoption

Indrajit Belgundi, senior director and general manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies India, said Indian enterprises are accelerating their AI ambitions, with expectations from business and IT leaders rising.

“Dell’s latest commercial portfolio is designed to meet that demand by delivering devices that help drive workforce productivity, support on-device AI and provide the compute power needed for the most demanding workloads,” said Belgundi.

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He added that the portfolio gives Indian organisations greater flexibility in deciding where AI workloads run without compromising governance, control or enterprise-grade performance. Dell's approach, he said, is focused on giving enterprises the foundation to scale AI with performance at the edge, control at the core and flexibility across the enterprise.

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Dell Pro series offers on-device AI

The Dell Pro portfolio includes Pro 3, Pro 5 and Pro 7 models, powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 and AMD Ryzen AI 400 processor options. Select configurations offer on-device AI, Copilot+ PC experiences and battery life of up to 23 hours.

Dell Pro 7: Available in 13- and 14-inch laptop and 2-in-1 formats. It features an aluminium chassis, OLED display options, up to 8MP cameras and mini-LED backlit keyboards on select configurations. The Pro 7 13 is up to 18% thinner than the previous generation.

Dell Pro 5: Available in 14- and 16-inch sizes, with Intel and AMD processor options, up to an 8MP HDR + IR camera, OLED display choices and 70Wh batteries.

Dell Pro 3: Available in 14- and 16-inch models, starting at 1.31kg, with Wi-Fi 7 and 400- and 500-nit display options.

Across the range: Select configurations offer battery life of up to 23 hours, along with brighter displays, improved audio, thermals and acoustics.

Precision workstations target demanding workloads

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The Pro Precision 9 T2, T4 and T6 towers are designed for AI training, simulation and rendering. Configurations can include Intel Xeon 600 Series processors with up to 86 cores and NVIDIA RTX PRO Blackwell graphics.

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The Pro Precision 9 T6 supports up to 15 PCIe slots, up to five 300W GPUs and 316TB of storage. The Pro Precision 7 R1 is a 1U rack workstation with up to NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell graphics, 128GB DDR5 ECC memory and 64TB storage.

Dell Deskside Agentic AI supports local workloads involving models from 30 billion to 500 billion parameters.

Displays, peripherals and security

The portfolio includes the 43-inch Pro 43 Plus 4K Huddle Conferencing Monitor, UltraSharp 32 4K QD-OLED Monitor and Pro 7 Webcam 4K. Features include AI framing, HDR, noise cancellation and professional colour capabilities.

Dell Trusted Workspace provides multilayered protection covering BIOS and firmware verification, threat detection, credential protection and below-the-OS telemetry.

India pricing

The Dell Pro 3 starts at ₹1,27,429, Pro 5 at ₹1,30,969 and Pro 7 at ₹1,43,370.

Precision workstations start at ₹2,50,000 and go up to ₹6,23,000. The displays start at ₹1,27,199, while the Pro 7 Webcam 4K costs ₹29,340.

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Dell said an IDC study found that 76% of Indian organisations prioritise advanced NPU-powered AI performance when selecting AI PCs.