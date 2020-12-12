Denmark-based EPOS launches headsets for business professionals in India

Debuting in the India market, EPOS has launched ADAPT range and EXPAND 30T - designed for professionals looking for audio solutions featuring microphones that enhance speech and eliminate background noise. The solutions launched by Denmark based audio solutions company are Microsoft Teams certified.

"We are excited to launch EPOS in India and look forward to playing a pivotal role in developing and offering superior audio solutions to our India business partners. With our strong sound and innovation legacy and robust product portfolio, we are confident of delivering the power of quality audio to the modern Indian workforce, across business verticals. As a first step, we will be introducing our Microsoft Teams certified ADAPT range of headsets for office professionals on the go. This brand launch is a key milestone for the EPOS brand, and we look forward to our journey in India," Seah Hong Kiat, Vice President, Enterprise Solutions APAC, EPOS,

The ADAPT Series of headsets boast a sleek design with durable built and ergonomic designs. The ADAPT 300 Series is over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation that reduces background noise and helps in concentrating in busy open offices, helping in boosting productivity. Offering clear calls with certified solution, users can easily switch between devices. It also had a dedicated button for Microsoft Teams via BTD 800 USB dongle. The ADAPT 400 Series on the other hand is the in-ear neckband headset with active noise cancellation, which the company is ideal for taking business calls anywhere, anytime. The neckband vibrates subtly notifying for an incoming call. ADAPT 500 Series is another over-ear headset with a foldable headband and multi-point connectivity via Bluetooth to mobile and softphone simultaneously. BTD 800 USB dongle connects to PC. The ADAPT 600 series is powered by EPOS AITM for crystal clear calls, adaptive ANC and superior stereo sound. It comes with a unique UC optimised solution with machine learning enhanced microphone performance.

The Expand 30T is designed for instant conferencing anywhere. This Bluetooth speakerphone supports both personal and small to medium-sized conferencing. This has an ultra-low distortion speaker and echo, and noise-cancelling microphones with highly advanced DSP algorithms.

A part of the Demant Group, the audio and video solution company developing and selling devices for business professionals and the gaming community has operations in over 30 countries.

