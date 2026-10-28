Despite Pentagon blacklist, Anthropic expands US government AI deal with new GSA agreement

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Anthropic Claude AI deal: What government agencies get

Under the agreement announced on October 27, eligible government organisations will receive a 40% discount on token-based usage of Claude Enterprise, Claude for Government and the Claude API. Anthropic estimates that the deal could save the US government $1 billion.

Agencies will pay based on usage, with no minimum spending commitment. The deal covers federal agencies across the executive, legislative and judicial branches, along with state, local, tribal and territorial governments. Access is available directly through Anthropic, through resellers and, as the rollout progresses, through major cloud platforms. The agreement also includes authorised environments for sensitive but unclassified work.

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Claude AI adoption grows across US government

Anthropic says around 500 US federal, state and local government organisations now use Claude. Weekly active users of Claude for Government have increased about eightfold since February 2026, while usage across federal civilian agencies has grown around 20-fold in a year.

The company cited a four-week pilot involving 34 developers across 10 Utah state agencies, with 71% of participants reporting savings of at least 20 hours. Anthropic also said a state government team used Claude to respond to a ransomware attack in eight minutes, compared with the usual two to three days. These figures and examples come from Anthropic and have not been independently verified.

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Why Anthropic’s Pentagon dispute matters

Despite growing adoption across government, Anthropic’s relationship with the US administration remains complicated by its disagreement with the Pentagon over military AI safeguards.

In February 2026, Anthropic refused to remove restrictions intended to prevent its technology from being used for mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons. The Trump administration then directed federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s technology, and in March the Pentagon designated the company a national security supply-chain risk.

In August, a California federal court struck down a related government action over what it found to be unlawful retaliation. However, a US appeals court upheld the Pentagon’s designation on September 25. Anthropic sought a rehearing on October 13, with no subsequent ruling identified in the latest available reporting.

In September, US President Donald Trump hosted Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a dinner meeting amid the dispute. The new GSA agreement does not, by itself, resolve the legal battle or overturn the Pentagon’s designation.

From a $1 offer to usage-based pricing

The new deal builds on an earlier offer that gave eligible federal agencies access to Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government for $1 per user. That offer is due to expire on October 31, 2026.

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The expanded agreement extends discounted access to more levels of government and shifts the pricing model towards consumption-based billing. Instead of paying a nominal per-user price, agencies will pay according to how much of the AI services they use.

The agreement gives government organisations a lower-cost route to adopt Anthropic’s AI tools, even as the company’s dispute with the Pentagon over the limits of military AI use remains unresolved.