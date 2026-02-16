Developer-led AI adoption doubled Anthropic’s India revenue in 4 months: CEO Dario Amodei

Anthropic’s India run-rate revenue has doubled in the past four months, with coding-related usage growing even faster. For Dario Amodei, Co-founder and CEO the surge underscores why India is fast becoming one of the most strategically important markets for Anthropic globally.

On the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, during a visit to Bengaluru for Anthropic’s Builder Summit, Amodei said he observed a level of technical intensity that stands out even by global standards. Unlike several markets where generative AI adoption is fuelled largely by consumer experimentation, India’s usage is distinctly developer-led and productivity-driven, he added.

A rapidly expanding community is building directly on Claude’s API, experimenting with Claude Code, and embedding agentic workflows into real-world applications. To mention, India is already the second largest user base for Claude.ai globally, Amodei said.

“The rate at which things are happening here is incredible,” he noted, adding that adoption trends in India appear even more pronounced than in other regions.

At the heart of India’s appeal is its scale and developer density. With one of the world’s largest pools of software engineers and a massive working-age population, the country, according to Amodei allows entrepreneurs to test and iterate quickly. The ability to experiment at scale and pivot rapidly gives Indian builders a structural advantage. “The ability to learn quickly and fail fast here exceeds what we see in many other places,” Amodei said.

India’s digital public infrastructure further strengthens the opportunity. AI applications layered on public systems, from making court judgments searchable to enabling better access to agricultural advice, can deliver productivity gains at population scale.

Multilingual AI is another frontier. With its diversity of regional languages, India presents a natural testbed for tools that bridge linguistic gaps and expand access to information. Anthropic, he said, is investing in extending support to the long tail of languages.

For enterprises, Amodei’s message is clear that is, build for where AI will be, not where it is today. Rather than automating isolated steps, companies should aim for end-to-end transformation of workflows, especially as models improve in handling multi-stage tasks across coding, finance, legal and scientific domains.

For Anthropic, India represents more than a high-growth geography. It is a developer-led ecosystem operating at massive scale, and a proving ground for how advanced AI can be embedded into real-world systems with speed and ambition.