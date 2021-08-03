Did someone block you on WhatsApp? Look for the signs to find out

Facebook-backed messaging app WhatsApp has put a lowdown on the ways to figure out if you have been blocked by one of your contacts. As per WhatsApp's FAQ page, users are advised to block contacts that spread fake news and share messages that have the potential to incite violence. The platform does not notify users when they are blocked by someone due to privacy purposes and it is for the users to figure out whether and why they have been blocked on WhatsApp.

Here's how to figure out if you have been blocked on WhatsApp

You will not be able to witness a contact's last seen or online status in the chat window You cannot get updates to a contact's profile photo Messages sent to a contact that has blocked you will always reflect one check mark, i.e., a message sent on your part and not a second check mark, i.e., a message delivered Any calls you make won't go through

"If you see all of the indicators above for a contact, this could mean that the user is blocking you. However, there are other possibilities. We have made this intentionally ambiguous in order to protect your privacy when you block someone. Thus, we cannot tell you if you are being blocked by someone else," WhatsApp said in its FAQ on the same.

