Did you know? Zoho has been operating in China for 25 years and employs 300+ people

As discussions around India’s growing global technology footprint gain traction, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has shed light on the company’s long-standing operations in China, revealing that the software firm has been present in the country for 25 years and continues to steadily expand its market share.

Responding to a post on X (formally twitter), Vembu said Zoho employs more than 300 people across multiple offices in China and has achieved consistent growth by investing heavily in software localisation and understanding the needs of Chinese customers.

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“We have been operating in China for 25 years and we have over 300 employees there spread across multiple offices. We have steadily gained market share as we have invested heavily in localising our software and understanding the needs of Chinese customers. We have two data centers in China dedicated for hosting Chinese customer data,” Vembu wrote.

We have been operating in China for 25 years and we have over 300 employees there spread across multiple offices. We have steadily gained market share as we have invested heavily in localising our software and understanding the needs of Chinese customers.



We have two data… https://t.co/XxqN6e2VJg — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 21, 2026

The comments came in response to a post highlighting Zoho’s growing presence in China despite competition from domestic software vendors as well as global technology giants such as Microsoft and Salesforce.

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Zoho in China

Zoho operates in China primarily through ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. The company has built a significant presence in the market by focusing on localised products, regional infrastructure and partnerships tailored to Chinese businesses.

“We are investing a lot in the China market in terms of people, data centers, marketing and partners,” Mathivanan Venkatachalam, Vice President at ManageEngine, told China Daily.

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According to a China Daily report, Zoho plans to invest more than 100 million yuan (approximately $14.5 million) in China in 2026. The investment will be directed towards data centres, hardware deployment, marketing expansion and strengthening local research and development teams.

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The company has maintained operations in China since the early 2000s and has accumulated thousands of enterprise customers across the country. Its client roster includes major Chinese technology and manufacturing companies such as CATL and DJI, underscoring its growing acceptance among leading innovators in sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing to new energy.

Localisation as a growth strategy

China is widely regarded as one of the most challenging markets for foreign software companies due to stringent regulatory requirements, data localisation rules, language barriers and intense competition from domestic technology providers.

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Zoho’s approach has been markedly different from many international software firms. Rather than offering a standardised global product, the company has invested in adapting its offerings to local business requirements, building regional teams and establishing dedicated infrastructure for Chinese customers.

The presence of two China-based data centres reflects the company's commitment to complying with local data governance requirements while ensuring reliable services for businesses operating within the country.

An Indian SaaS firm expanding globally

Founded in India, Zoho has emerged as one of the country's most successful software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies, offering a broad portfolio of applications across customer relationship management, finance, collaboration, productivity and enterprise IT management.

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Vembu’s comments come at a time when India’s technology sector is increasingly looking beyond traditional Western markets and seeking opportunities across Asia and other emerging economies. Zoho’s experience in China highlights how sustained investment in localisation, local talent and infrastructure can help Indian technology companies compete successfully in some of the world’s most demanding technology markets.

The company’s growing footprint in China also reinforces a broader narrative within India’s startup ecosystem: that globally competitive technology products can be built from India while successfully serving customers across diverse international markets, including highly competitive economies such as China.