Discord brings ChatGPT-powered features with Clyde AI chatbot; check details

Discord has announced that it is jumping on the AI bandwagon with a range of new AI experiences that will be available on its servers. The most significant of these is the updated version of the Clyde bot, which now incorporates OpenAI's ChatGPT technology to allow users to engage in extended conversations with the bot.

Users can chat with Clyde on any channel by typing @Clyde, and they can even ask Clyde to start a thread for a group of friends to hang out with. Clyde can also recommend playlists and access GIFs and emojis just like any other user on Discord.

"We're seeing one of the most exciting moments in technology emerging," Jason Citron, chief executive of San Francisco-based Discord, said during a press briefing.

Clyde: More than just a chatbot

With the new AI-powered AutoMod moderation tool, Discord will now use OpenAI technology to alert moderators when server rules may have been broken while taking the context of the conversation into account. AutoMod has already blocked more than 45 million unwanted messages since it was introduced last year, making it a highly effective tool in keeping servers safe and appropriate.

“Throughout Discord, you may already see Clyde responding to slash commands or DMing you if you’ve made an error. And next week, Clyde is coming to (artificially intelligent) life, natively within Discord, using OpenAI technology,” Discord said in a blog post.

Conversation Summaries powered by AI

Discord is also introducing AI-generated conversation summaries to bundle streams of messages into topics, allowing users to quickly catch up or join in on topics that interest them. These summaries can be enabled in Server Settings and will be rolling out to a limited number of servers starting next.

AI incubator

Discord is introducing an AI incubator to assist developers in creating AI on the platform in addition to the new features. The incubator is included in Discord's $5 million investment to encourage developers and startups to share their skills on the platform. Participants will receive cash grants, have office hours with Discord's development teams, and gain early access to Discord platform features.

Avatar Remix

In addition, Discord is open-sourcing Avatar Remix, an app that lets users remix each other's avatars using generative image models. The company is also exploring a shared visual space to collaborate with friends and colleagues, which includes an AI-powered text-to-image generator that users can experiment with together.

The integration of OpenAI ChatGPT technology into Discord's messaging platform is part of a broader trend of companies adopting AI to enhance their products and services. Snapchat and Slack have also integrated ChatGPT-like features into their products in the last few weeks as well.

