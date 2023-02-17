Disney+ Hotstar down! Users unable to access accounts; details here

Disney+ Hotstar is down for many users in India. Downdetector.in has reported over 500 instances of the outage. Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.
Disney Hotstar down! pic.twitter.com/kBPBX82nIB— am (@xaxkxlxd) February 17, 2023
Both desktop and Disney+ Hotstar users have complained about similar issues.
What is this behaviour @DisneyPlusHS why I'm not able to watch anything on disney+ hotstar😢😢😢...Is it any issue on my side or anything else???? pic.twitter.com/5Pv3HUwXxM— Rajdeep Shivarkar (@iamra45_) February 17, 2023
@DisneyPlusHS @disneyplusHSTam @hotstar_helps Disney+Hotstar Mobile app is down for last 45mins this is not the first time I'm facing this issue. Please resolve it..... Or else don't stream the match for mobile edition.— Siva Rama Krishna (@Siva_Beem) February 17, 2023
