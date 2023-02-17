scorecardresearch
Disney+ Hotstar down! Users unable to access accounts; details here

Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.  

Disney+ Hotstar is down for many users in India. Downdetector.in has reported over 500 instances of the outage. Users on Twitter are also sharing screenshots of the error message they are receiving while trying to log in.  

Both desktop and Disney+ Hotstar users have complained about similar issues. 

Published on: Feb 17, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Posted by: Danny Cyril Dcruze, Feb 17, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
