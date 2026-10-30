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Diwali 2026 gifting: From vivo S2 FE to Pixel 10a, 5 smartphones worth consider around Rs 50,000

Diwali 2026 gifting: From vivo S2 FE to Pixel 10a, 5 smartphones worth consider around Rs 50,000

Looking for a smartphone to gift this Diwali? These five options cover different budgets and priorities, from a large battery to flagship features and Google’s Android experience.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 31, 2026 6:15 AM IST
Diwali 2026 gifting: From vivo S2 FE to Pixel 10a, 5 smartphones worth consider around Rs 50,000Five smartphones from Samsung, Nothing, vivo, Motorola and Google to consider this Diwali.

A smartphone can make a great Diwali gift, but the right choice depends on more than price. You may be looking for a good camera, a long-lasting battery, a distinctive design or enough storage for everyday use. If your budget is around ₹50,000, several options are available from brands like Samsung, Nothing, vivo, Motorola, and Google. Some of these phones are available below ₹40,000, while others cost around ₹50,000. The selection also includes a device that stands out for its unusually large battery, plus a Samsung flagship if you are willing to spend more.

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Diwali 2026 - Five smartphones to consider as gifts

Samsung Galaxy S25 5G: The 128GB variant with 12GB RAM is listed on Flipkart at ₹54,999. It features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The phone also supports Samsung's Galaxy AI features.

Nothing Phone (4a): The White variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed on Flipkart at ₹44,999. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Its triple rear camera setup includes two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone also has a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired charging and Nothing's distinctive Glyph Bar interface.

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vivo S2 FE: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is listed on Amazon at ₹38,999. Its biggest highlight is a 10,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. The phone also features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor, a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is listed on Flipkart at ₹42,999. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main and 50-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging.

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Google Pixel 10a: The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is listed on Amazon at ₹50,895. It is powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor and features a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone also packs a 5,100mAh battery and comes with Google's promise of seven years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates.

The prices of these smartphones can change depending on the seller, availability and ongoing offers. Bank discounts and exchange benefits may also affect the final amount. Check the selected variant and final payable price on the retailer’s website before placing your order.

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Published on: Oct 31, 2026 6:15 AM IST
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