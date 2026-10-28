Diwali 2026 smartphone deals: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to iPhone 17, top premium phones to gift

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra - For someone who wants a flagship phone

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed on Flipkart at ₹89,965, down from ₹1,29,999. This is a ₹40,034 discount from the stated original price. The phone is worth considering for anyone who wants a premium Samsung experience, especially if they use the S Pen for handwritten notes, annotations and productivity tasks. Its flagship positioning also makes it a strong option for photography, entertainment and everyday work.

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Google Pixel 10 - For someone who prefers Google's Android experience

The Google Pixel 10 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed on Flipkart for ₹74,999, down from its stated original price of ₹79,999. The difference is ₹5,000. It could make a suitable gift for someone who values Google's software experience, camera-focused features and AI-powered tools. If the recipient prefers Google's approach to Android over heavily customised interfaces, the Pixel 10 is worth considering.

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Apple iPhone 17 - For someone who wants an iPhone

The Apple iPhone 17 with 256GB storage is listed on Flipkart for ₹88,999, down from ₹99,900. This is a ₹10,901 discount from the stated original price. It could be a good gifting option for someone who already owns Apple devices or wants to move to the iPhone ecosystem. Its appeal includes Apple's familiar software experience and integration with compatible devices. If you are choosing between an Android phone and an iPhone, consider which operating system the recipient is more comfortable using.

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Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge - For someone who prioritises design

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed on Flipkart for ₹69,999, down from its stated original price of ₹1,09,999. The difference is ₹40,000. Its slim design makes it a strong gift for someone who values a distinctive-looking smartphone. It also offers an alternative to the Galaxy S25 Ultra for those who want a premium Samsung device but prefer a different design.

vivo V80 5G - For those looking at a lower listed price

The vivo V80 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed on Amazon for ₹62,999, down from its stated original price of ₹1,11,999. This is a ₹49,000 difference, the largest among the five phones. It could be a good option for someone looking for a smartphone for everyday communication, entertainment and photography without spending close to ₹90,000.

Before you decide, compare the phones based on the recipient's preferences, storage needs and budget. The prices listed above may change, and bank offers or exchange benefits may affect the final amount payable.