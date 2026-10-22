Diwali gifting 2026: Best new party speakers for house parties, karaoke and festive gatherings

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JBL PartyBox 130 - For home parties and karaoke

The JBL PartyBox 130 is suited to house parties where music, lighting and karaoke all matter. It delivers 200W RMS output and features a dynamic light show that synchronises with the music. JBL claims up to 15 hours of playback, and a 10-minute charge can add up to 80 minutes of listening. It supports two microphones and a guitar, making it ideal for karaoke. An optical input also lets you connect a TV, and its foldable handle makes it easy to move between rooms. Weighing 11.3kg, it is easier to move than the larger models here. JBL lists it at ₹39,999, against an MRP of ₹46,999.

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JBL PartyBox 520 - For larger gatherings

If your Diwali party is in a large living room, terrace, or outdoor space, the JBL PartyBox 520 offers a more powerful setup. It delivers 400W RMS output and uses AI Sound Boost to optimise audio and reduce distortion as the volume rises. Its light show adds visual effects, while two XLR inputs let you connect microphones, a guitar, or DJ equipment. JBL claims up to 15 hours of playback, with a 10-minute charge providing up to two hours of additional playtime. Wheels and a telescopic handle make it easier to move, though its approximately 25.5kg weight makes it better suited to planned gatherings than frequent carrying. JBL lists it at ₹64,999 on its India website, down from an MRP of ₹74,999.

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Sony ULT TOWER 5 - For bass-heavy playlists

The Sony ULT TOWER 5 is worth considering if your playlist leans towards dance tracks and bass-heavy music. Its ULT sound modes let you choose between deeper bass, stronger bass, and alternative sound profiles. The speaker also features party lighting and microphone connectivity, making it suitable for karaoke and music playback. Sony claims up to 20 hours of battery life, and a 10-minute charge can provide up to 100 minutes of playback. It has an IPX4 rating for water resistance and handles for easier movement, although it weighs around 12.7kg. Sony announced a best-buy price of ₹32,990, down from an MRP of ₹44,490. Check the current price and availability before ordering.

Sony ULT TOWER 7 - For bigger parties and karaoke

For larger gatherings, the Sony ULT TOWER 7 offers 420W output, bass-focused sound modes, party lighting and karaoke features. Sony claims up to 30 hours of battery life, making it suitable for longer celebrations. It supports microphone and DJ connections, and its wheels and handles make it easier to move around. However, at about 22.8kg, it isn't a lightweight speaker. Its IPX4 rating provides water resistance when used upright, but it shouldn't be submerged. Sony announced a best-buy price of ₹49,990, against an MRP of ₹64,990. It makes more sense for larger parties than for someone looking for a compact speaker for everyday use.

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boAt PartyPal 650 - For wireless-microphone karaoke

The boAt PartyPal 650 focuses on karaoke and group entertainment. It delivers 300W RMS output and includes two UHF wireless microphones, so you can run singing sessions without buying microphones separately. RGB lighting, built-in DJ tracks and karaoke tuning add to its party-focused features. It supports Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and guitar input, and pairs with compatible speakers. boAt claims up to five hours of playback at 60% volume. The official website lists it at ₹26,499, down from an MRP of ₹49,990. Check availability before buying.

boAt PartyPal 600 Plus - For karaoke on a tighter budget

The PartyPal 600 Plus delivers 240W RMS output and includes two UHF wireless microphones. It also offers RGB lighting, karaoke tuning, built-in DJ tracks and a Bass Drop effect. Bluetooth, USB, AUX, memory-card playback and guitar input provide several ways to play music. boAt claims up to six hours of playback at 60% volume. Its trolley-style design and wheels help with moving it between rooms, but it will need more storage space than a regular portable Bluetooth speaker. The official listing has shown a price of ₹20,999 against an MRP of ₹42,990, though availability has been limited. Verify the current listing before ordering.

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Which party speaker should you choose?

For larger gatherings, the JBL PartyBox 520 and Sony ULT TOWER 7 offer more powerful setups. The JBL PartyBox 130 is a more manageable option for home parties, while the Sony ULT TOWER 5 suits bass-heavy playlists. If karaoke is the priority, the boAt PartyPal 650 and PartyPal 600 Plus stand out because both include two wireless microphones.

Before buying, compare current prices, check stock, and confirm battery-life claims and microphone compatibility to match your requirements.