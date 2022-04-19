Dizo Watch S launched in India for Rs 2,299: Here are all the details

Dizo has launched a new smartwatch in India - the Dizo Watch S. This is the company’s first smartwatch and it features a no-nonsense rectangular dial, very similar to what we’ve seen on the Realme Watch 2 Pro. The Dizo Watch S supports real-time heart rate monitoring and sleep monitoring, among other things and offers more than 150 watch faces.

The Dizo Watch S has a metal frame surrounding the dial so the smartwatch should provide you the sturdiness you’d need to wear it through the day. Also, the smartwatch works with Android and iOS devices both, which is a very handy feature for a device of this price.

The Dizo Watch S has a rectangular dial that measures 1.57 inches and has a resolution of 200 x 320 pixels. The display on the smartwatch supports 500 nits of brightness and along with a metal frame around it, there is a curved glass on top for protection.

Crafted in a way that combines comfort with style, #DIZOWatchS features a sleek, curved metal body & glass with the Biggest Rectangular Display in the Segment.



Available at a special launch price of ₹1,999 on 26th April, 12 PM. Get notified at https://t.co/xGP3QyV5b4 pic.twitter.com/BLJ4XknF8s — DIZO (@DIZOTech) April 19, 2022

The smartwatch is also equipped with an SpO2 monitor and a menstrual tracker. This data, along with heart rate and sleep tracking data can be tracked on the Dizo app for assessment. The company has warned though that these are not replacements for actual medical readings.

The Dizo Watch S supports more than 110 sports modes including walking, running, cycling, gymnastics, mountaineering, yoga, football, elliptical, etc. Users will, however, have to pick some favourites and tag them for ease of use. The smartwatch can also record your daily step counts and calories, like all others.

This device features an IP68 rating so it can withstand water splashes, do not take it for a swim though. The Dizo Watch S pairs with your smartphone with Bluetooth 5.0 and it has a 200mAh battery under the hood. The company says this can last up to 10 days in a single charge and has a standby time of 20 days.

The Dizo Watch S has been launched for Rs 2,299 in India but it can be bought for Rs 1,999 as a part of its introductory offer, as long as initial stocks last. The watch will go on sale for the first time on April 26 on Flipkart and will be available in Classic Black, Golden Pink, and Silver Blue colours.

