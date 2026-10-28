Does India subsidise Apple’s iPhones? Ashwini Vaishnaw responds with numbers

Must read: iPhone sales slow in India: Festive demand falls by up to 30%, raising questions over Apple’s demand

In terms of employment, he stated that electronics manufacturing employs 25 lakh people, including 12 lakh in mobile manufacturing. Vaishnaw portrayed the scheme as a success because it has generated tax revenue and created jobs. To challenge critics, Vaishnaw said, “Cope harder.”

Why did Bloomberg criticise India’s iPhone manufacturing plans?

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Andy Mukherjee dismantled an iPhone in Hong Kong to check where its components came from and to examine India's manufacturing capabilities. He acknowledged how India has rapidly expanded its manufacturing power, and estimated that this shift improved India's mobile trade balance by $2.1 billion in a year.

Advertisement

Mobile PLI stats as follows: Government incentive paid: Rs 19,000 Cr. Direct tax collected: Rs 25,000 Cr. GST collected: Rs 3,00,000 Cr. Electronics manufacturing employs 25 Lakh people; mobile manufacturing alone employs 12 Lakh. Cope harder!! — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 27, 2026

However, his major concern was India’s import dependence on high-value iPhone components, including memory chips, processors, displays, camera lenses, and batteries. He also highlighted that the cost of importing components is higher in India than the export of finished mobile phones. He questioned whether the value India adds through local manufacturing is enough to offset those imports.

Must read: Apple iPhone Duo screens develop lines days after launch, company offers replacements

Mukherjee also questioned India’s financial incentives scheme to encourage companies to manufacture mobile phones in India, when it comes to economic benefits. He also stated that manufacturing in India is expensive; taxpayers could end up spending more on incentives than factory workers receive in additional wages.

Advertisement

He highlighted the rising global memory-chip prices, which could further make manufacturing more expensive. However, there’s no proof that the scheme has resulted in a net loss for India.