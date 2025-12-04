Dolby & Tata bring the 'Dolby Atmos' experience to the new Tata Sierra

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) and Dolby Laboratories have today confirmed a partnership to integrate Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology into the all-new Tata Sierra. The collaboration aims to significantly enhance the in-car entertainment experience for both drivers and passengers.

The integration of Dolby Atmos in the Sierra is designed to transform the car cabin into a premium audio environment. The technology works by placing and moving sounds around listeners, offering greater detail, clarity, and separation compared to standard stereo systems. This promises a more emotionally engaging experience when consuming media on the road.

The new Sierra will come equipped with a premium 12-speaker audio system, specifically engineered to deliver a balanced, multi-dimensional soundscape throughout the cabin. This setup is intended to optimise the Dolby Atmos experience, whether users are streaming music or listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

“At TMPV, every vehicle we craft is centred on elevating the customer experience. The Sierra has been one of India’s most eagerly awaited nameplates, and it was only fitting that a legend return with a truly legendary in-car experience. By integrating Dolby Atmos into the new Tata Sierra, we are bringing a transformative dimension to in-car entertainment — one that perfectly complements the vehicle’s performance, design and spirit of innovation,” said Mohan Savarkar, Chief Product Officer at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Karan Grover, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships, IMEA, Dolby Laboratories said, “At Dolby, our mission is to elevate entertainment wherever it is experienced, at home, on the go, or on the road. By introducing Dolby Atmos to the all-new Tata Sierra, we are proud to continue working with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and extend the next-generation in-car entertainment experience in Dolby to more users in India. Together, we are transforming in-car entertainment into an emotionally engaging experience, allowing drivers and passengers to get even more out of their entertainment."