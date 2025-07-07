Donald Trump blasts Elon Musk’s new ‘America Party’ as 'ridiculous' and a threat to GOP unity

Former President Donald Trump has dismissed Elon Musk’s newly announced political party as “ridiculous,” sharpening his public feud with the tech billionaire and accusing him of undermining the Republican Party’s success.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday, Trump said, “I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party. We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party. The Democrats have lost their way, but it’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion.”

Advertisement

He added, “It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous.”

Shortly after, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to further criticise Musk. “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” he posted.

Musk announced the formation of the “America Party” on Saturday, describing it as a response to Trump’s recently signed tax-cut and spending legislation. Musk criticised the bill as fiscally reckless, suggesting it could add $5 trillion to the national deficit. “What the heck was the point of @DOGE if he’s just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion??” he wrote on X, referencing the government downsizing agency he briefly led.

Advertisement

He also pledged to target Republican incumbents in the upcoming midterm elections who supported what he called the “big, beautiful bill.”

The fallout between the two men follows a once-close political alliance. Musk was a regular presence at Trump’s side during his 2024 re-election campaign and contributed millions of dollars to the effort. Their relationship soured after the spending bill was finalised, stripping key green-energy credits that benefited Tesla.

In response to Musk’s criticisms, Trump has threatened to revoke government subsidies and contracts awarded to Tesla and SpaceX.

Trump also reignited controversy over his earlier nomination of Jared Isaacman, a billionaire private astronaut and Musk ally, to head NASA. Though Isaacman’s nomination was withdrawn in May before reaching a Senate vote, Trump confirmed Sunday that his decision was rooted in concerns over conflict of interest and political affiliations.

Advertisement

“I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!”