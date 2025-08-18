Dreame F10 review: Smart, affordable and built for Indian floors

If you’ve ever fantasised about outsourcing your weekend cleaning spree to a piece of hardware that doesn’t ask for chai breaks, the Dreame F10 might just be your domestic soulmate. Launched in India at ₹21,999 (with an even better ₹19,999 deal during Amazon Prime Day), the F10 enters an increasingly crowded space of smart robot vacuums. What makes it stand out isn’t just its feature set. It’s how intentionally it’s been designed to tackle the unpredictabilities of an Indian home.

The Design: Familiar but Functional

The Dreame F10 plays it safe on design. It’s a glossy disc with the typical top-mounted sensor, a minimalist matte finish, and an understated control panel. The build feels sturdy, with a touch of utilitarian elegance. What you won’t see immediately is how much is packed underneath that quiet exterior. For one, the dustbin is a generous 570ml, big enough to hold days of sweeping in most apartments and there’s also a 235ml water tank for mopping.

Vacuum Meets Mop

Where the F10 surprises is in its dual-functionality. This isn’t just a roving hoover with a filter slapped on. The 2-in-1 vacuum-and-mop execution actually works. The mop doesn’t streak or over-soak the floor, thanks to its adjustable water flow. You can feel the difference on tiled or marble flooring, where cheaper bots often smear rather than clean.

Its floating rubber brush deserves a special mention. It’s designed to reduce hair tangling and that actually worked.

Performance and Suction Power

Dreame’s Vormax Standard system underpins the F10, and it lives up to the hype. With up to 13,000Pa suction, the F10 sits on the higher end of power in its price bracket. There’s a smart Carpet Boost feature that kicks in extra power when it detects carpet thickness. It transitioned from hardwood to area rugs without hesitation and managed to pull up embedded dust that had long outstayed its welcome.

The F10 can also tackle room thresholds up to 20mm. That may not sound impressive on paper, but in a real-world setting where Indian homes often have raised door frames or uneven tiles, this matters more than you’d think.

Navigation: Surprisingly Clever

The F10’s Smart Pathfinder tech does away with the usual random bump-and-spin method seen in entry-level vacuums. It maps your home intelligently using sensors and adjusts routes to avoid collisions. It didn’t knock over my kid’s plastic bowling pins (a frequent victim of earlier bots), nor did it attempt a suicidal leap off the stairs.

In-app, things get even more granular. The Dreame Home app lets you set up multi-floor maps, virtual boundaries, and no-mop zones. That’s a huge deal for homes with expensive carpets or wooden floors that hate water. You can schedule different zones at different times or even assign specific rooms for specific days. It’s neat, responsive, and easy enough for less tech-savvy users.

Battery and Automation

A 5200mAh battery keeps the F10 running for up to 300 minutes, and it can cover up to 270 square metres on a single charge. That’s more than enough for most large apartments and mid-sized houses. If it runs low, the F10 simply heads back to its dock, recharges, and picks up exactly where it left off. It’s low-key magic.

Voice control support through Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri is a welcome touch, though I found myself mostly relying on app automations and schedules rather than barking commands at my speaker.

After-Sales and Service: A Rare Win

Here’s where Dreame scores extra points. The company backs the F10 with a 1-year warranty, daily support helpline, and service availability in 165 cities across India. You get pickup and drop-off, and even on-site support in some regions. That kind of coverage is rare in this category, and it helps turn the F10 from a flashy gadget into a serious purchase contender.

Verdict: Worth the Sweep

The Dreame F10 doesn’t scream luxury, nor does it try to be an AI marvel. What it does instead is quietly, intelligently handle your cleaning tasks with precision, smart mapping, and power that punches well above its price. The ₹21,999 tag feels fair. If your idea of weekend bliss involves anything but a broom, the F10 may be the most thoughtful upgrade your home deserves right now.