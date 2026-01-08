Dreame Technology launches whole-home smart ecosystem at CES 2026

Dreame Technology, a consumer electronics and intelligent manufacturing company, has unveiled some of its innovative smart home ecosystems at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. From smart cleaning with robot vacuums to water refrigerators, the company showcased its “largest-ever presence” at the exhibition. Here’s everything Dreame Technology will be displaying at CES 2026, allowing visitors to have a first-hand experience of the smart home appliances.

Advertisement

Dreame Technology at CES 2026

The Dreame Technology showcased its unified whole-home smart ecosystem at CES 2026, bringing the company closer to its “All Dreams in One Dreame” vision. The company, in a release note, highlighted that they want to “build a collaborative smart living network where technology works quietly in the background to manage daily tasks, fostering a more relaxed, orderly, and fulfilling lifestyle.” Some of the products that were showcased at the exhibition were X60 Series robot vacuums, D-Wind Series air conditioners, instant sparkling water refrigerators, and much more.

The X60 Series robot vacuum was one of the most attractive products that grabbed attention. The robo cleaner is just 7.95cm tall, which gives it the ability to easily clean under low furniture. It comes with features like HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush 2.0, OmniSight AI System, Dual-Solution Compartment, and much more, which make it one of the most advanced robot vacuums. The company also unveiled the D-Wind Series air conditioner, which comes with an optimised fan, motor, and air duct design. The company also showcased personal care products like AirStyle Pro HI for professional-like styling at home.