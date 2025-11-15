Dyson announces 'Deal Days,' offering significant savings ahead of Black Friday

Aesthetic appliance brand Dyson has formally announced its "Dyson Deal Days," a week-long promotional event offering substantial price reductions across its core technology categories ahead of the Black Friday shopping period. The sale, which runs from November 14 to November 20, 2025, positions the manufacturer to capture early consumer spending, with advertised savings reaching up to ₹25,000 on select machines.

Advertisement

The most notable discounts are on Dyson’s hair care and floor care divisions, areas where Dyson commands a premium market position.

The sale places several high-profile styling tools at reduced prices. The Dyson Airstrait Straightener, which utilizes air-flow technology to dry and straighten hair simultaneously without relying on traditional hot plates, sees one of the largest absolute price drops in the beauty segment, moving from ₹45,900 to ₹29,900. Similarly, the Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is also available at the ₹29,900 price point, down from its original price of ₹43,900.

For those interested in multi-styling, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.Multi-Styler and Dryer is discounted from ₹49,900 to ₹42,900. The popular Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is also part of the promotion, with its price reduced to ₹24,900 from ₹36,900.

Advertisement

Floor and Air Quality Offers

The steepest discount of the entire event, a reduction of ₹25,000, is applied to the Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner. The device, which is designed to handle both wet and dry debris on hard floors, is available for ₹39,900, reduced from ₹64,900.

In the cordless vacuum category, the Dyson V8 Absolute is available for ₹27,900, down from its original price of ₹43,900.

The Dyson Big Ball Vacuum, which Dyson claims is India’s only vacuum cleaner with a 5-year warranty and free servicing, gets a massive price cut too, going from ₹43,900.00 to now at ₹25,900.

Their V12 Detect Slim Absolute goes from ₹58,900.00 to ₹47,900 and the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, another popular product on offer, which includes a dedicated wet-cleaning head, is marked down from ₹62,900 to ₹53,900. Additionally, the versatile Dyson V11 Absolute has a reduced price of ₹37,900, down from ₹57,900.

Advertisement

The promotional period comes at a crucial time, addressing the critical issue of indoor air quality throughout India, but especially up North. The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09), which features HEPA filtration to capture ultrafine dust, allergens, and VOCs, is discounted to ₹49,900 from ₹59,900.

Finally, the Dyson OnTrac Headphones, which offer best-in-class noise cancellation and up to 55 hours of battery life, are being offered at quite a significant reduction, dropping to a shocking ₹19,900 from their original price of ₹44,900.

Availability

The aforementioned products and more are all available to purchase during 'Dyson Deal Days' with exciting savings across categories on the Dyson India website. Offers are valid till the 20th of November 2025.