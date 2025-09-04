Dyson introduces world’s slimmest vacuum PencilVac and AI-powered Spot+Scrub robot

Dyson has unveiled its latest line-up of problem-solving technologies at a global launch event during IFA Berlin, introducing new vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, robotic systems, and haircare products.

The event was led by founder James Dyson, who presented 11 new products, some of which will be available immediately, while others are set to arrive in the coming months. Launch timings for India will be announced at a later stage.

Among the highlights was the Dyson PencilVac, described as the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner at 38mm in diameter. It features the new Hyperdymium 140k motor, a linear dust separation system, dual laser-like cleaning lights, and app connectivity. Its compact format enables cleaning in multiple directions, including under low furniture, with a hygienic bin emptying mechanism.

Dyson also announced an upgraded Dyson V8 Cyclone cordless vacuum, which offers 30% more suction power, 50% longer runtime, and a new triggerless power button. A self-emptying dock will be introduced in 2026.

The company’s new Dyson V16 Piston Animal vacuum was introduced as a high-performance model powered by Dyson’s most power-dense motor. It includes a CleanCompaktor bin capable of holding up to 30 days’ worth of dust, anti-tangle technology, and a wet roller head for hard floor cleaning.

Another launch, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene, aims to address hygiene concerns in wet and dry cleaners by eliminating traditional filters that can clog and harbour bacteria. It features a denser microfibre roller with nylon bristles and a lightweight design.

In the robotic category, Dyson introduced the Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai robot, which combines vacuuming and wet cleaning. The system uses AI stain detection, adaptive navigation, and a self-cleaning wet roller. It can identify nearly 200 household objects to clean around obstacles and repeatedly tackle stains until removed.

Expanding its air treatment portfolio, Dyson launched the HushJet Purifier Compact, a small-format purifier that delivers high-volume airflow at reduced noise levels. According to the company, it achieves 80% of the purification capacity of its larger models while maintaining quiet operation at 24 dB in sleep mode.

Other product updates include the return of Dyson’s bladeless fan in the Dyson Cool CF1, an upgraded Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 Remote Link Pre-Heat fan heater, and haircare innovations such as the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler.

The company also introduced the Dyson Omega™ Nourishing Range, a haircare line powered by seven omega-rich oils, including sunflower oil harvested from Dyson’s own farms in Lincolnshire, UK. The range includes a hydrating hair oil and a leave-in conditioning spray designed for long-lasting nourishment.

Dyson stated that these launches continue its tradition of re-engineering products through design and technology, with an emphasis on performance, compact formats, and hygiene.