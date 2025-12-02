Dyson launches Airstrait straightener in new ceramic pink colourway

Dyson has unveiled a new Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold colourway for its Dyson Airstrait straightener in India. Launched on 1st December 2025, the new colour scheme is timed for the wedding and holiday season. The elegant tones bring a sophisticated upgrade to the styling routine. The new palette was designed by Dyson’s Colour, Materials, and Finish (CMF) experts, who took inspiration from the depth and radiance of a pearl, a timeless symbol of love.

The straightener features a soft pink main body with metallic deep plum and deep rose accents. The CMF team translated the look of a pearl into an ultra-matte, satin-textured finish on the product, which is intended to enhance grip and elevate the styling experience.

“Pink is a timeless colour that gains new interpretations in the design world year on year. Pale pink was chosen for this edition to add a touch of elegance and warmth, perfectly embodying the inspiration behind it: the pearl. By incorporating pale pink, we aim to create a sense of softness and sophistication, enhancing the styling experience with a new aesthetic,” said Amelia Ayerst, CMF Design Manager at Dyson

About the Airstrait Straightener

The Dyson Airstrait straightener is a wet-to-dry styling tool engineered to straighten hair using powerful airflow rather than traditional heated plates. It dries and styles hair simultaneously, which helps users achieve smooth, straight hair quickly. The tool is designed to maintain the hair's natural shine, delivering fast, efficient styling with no heat damage. The product is engineered and tested for long-lasting durability, suitable for use both at home and when travelling.

Price and Availability

The Dyson Airstrait straightener in the Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold colour is priced at Rs 29,900. It is available for purchase at Dyson Stores across India and via the official Dyson website, Dyson.in.