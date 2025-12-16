Dyson launches Airwrap Origin, a new simplified multi-styler: Check features and price

Dyson has launched a simplified version of its Airwrap multi-styler, called "Airwrap Origin." The new Airwrap Origin comes with only three attachments that are said to cater to all hair styling requirements, while also offering its core technology. With the multistyler, users can achieve straight styles, loose curls, and smooth blow-dry hair at home. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dyson Airwrap Origin.

Advertisement

Dyson Airwrap Origin: Core technology and features

The Dyson Airwrap Origin comes with three styling attachments: 40mm Barrel, Fast Dryer, and Anti-Snag Loop Brush. It is powered by the Dyson Digital Motor V9 that spins up to 110,000 times per minute. It is said to create controlled airflow, which is required for the Coanda effect. The multistyler also comes with intelligent heat control that measures temperature more than 40 times every second. It automatically adjusts the heat and keeps the temperature below 150 degrees Celsius to prevent heat damage.

With Airwrap Origin, you get three airflow speeds and three heat settings, which also include “Cold Shot” to set and lock the styled hair. Therefore, major functionalities of the Airwrap Origin are similar to the regular Airwrap; however, it just includes fewer styling attachments.

Advertisement

Dyson Airwrap Origin price in India and availability

The Dyson Airwrap Origin is priced at Rs. 39,900, and it will be available in Nickel or Copper colourway. Buyers can purchase the multistyler from Dyson on the website or from Dyson Stores across India.