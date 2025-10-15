Dyson launches Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) in India ahead of festive season

Dyson has launched the new Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) in India, introducing advanced filtration technology designed to combat poor air quality both indoors and outdoors. Arriving ahead of the annual pollution spike, the new model offers cleaner, healthier air with enhanced smart-home connectivity.

The purifier features Dyson’s fully sealed HEPA filtration system, capable of capturing 99.95 per cent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses. Complemented by an activated carbon filter, it removes odours, gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and nitrogen dioxide (NO₂).

With Air Multiplier technology, the device delivers over 290 litres per second of smooth, powerful airflow and supports 350° oscillation for complete room coverage. Dyson says the PC1 is built for optimal performance under real-world conditions, ensuring effective purification across various room sizes.

The purifier automatically detects and responds to airborne pollutants in real time, tracking particulate matter like PM2.5 and PM10. It also includes a night mode for quieter operation, a dimmed display, and a sleep timer ranging from one to eight hours for energy-efficient use.

Smart-home users can control the purifier through the MyDyson app, which provides real-time air quality monitoring, scheduling, and remote control. It also supports voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, offering a connected experience tailored to modern households.

Priced at ₹39,900, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 (TP11) is available in Black/Nickel and White/Silver variants, both online at Dyson.in and across Dyson stores in India.

Dyson’s other air purifiers in India include the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet (₹68,900), designed for large spaces with Cone Aerodynamics and quiet operation; the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 (₹66,900), which offers year-round heating and cooling; and the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 (₹56,900), providing combined heating, cooling, and purification functions.