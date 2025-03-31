Dyson Supersonic Nural review: A man’s take on the ultimate hair dryer

Let’s address this upfront: I’ve never been particularly invested in hair dryers. For me, a guy whose hair routine historically includes little beyond towel-drying and the occasional comb, the Dyson Supersonic Nural initially seemed excessive. However, after spending some serious time with this latest Dyson gadget, it’s clear this isn’t just another overpriced grooming tool. The Supersonic Nural is tech-forward, practical, and genuinely impressive, even from a male perspective.

Design: Dyson, Distilled

The original Supersonic disrupted traditional hair dryer designs by placing its motor inside the handle, giving it a balanced feel and futuristic look reminiscent of Dyson’s iconic bladeless fans. The Nural retains this design, refining it further. It feels compact, balanced, and comfortable to use, perfect for guys who might not have endless patience or experience styling hair.

Its transparent rear panel, showing off internal electronics, immediately resonates with the nostalgic appeal of ’90s clear tech. Dyson even incorporated LED lighting around the barrel that changes colour based on the heat setting, blue for cool, yellow for low heat, orange for medium, and red for high, providing an intuitive, quick visual cue. Controls are thoughtfully positioned to avoid accidental presses, with the power button neatly placed on the handle.

Performance: Quick-Dry Power

As someone with thick hair that stays annoyingly damp well into the morning, the Supersonic Nural’s drying speed was genuinely transformative. The upgraded motor pumps out airflow powerfully and consistently, noticeably reducing drying times without the scorching heat typical of cheaper dryers. My morning routine, previously defined by damp hair discomfort, was drastically shortened. Drying went from a tedious chore to a quick, comfortable task.

Attachments That Actually Help

The attachments are where Dyson truly sets itself apart. Though some, like the diffuser, target curly or longer hair types, others offer genuine utility for shorter, more typical male hairstyles. The styling concentrator, for instance, precisely directs airflow, allowing quick styling and control, perfect for achieving tidy, professional looks without fuss.

Perhaps most remarkable is the diffuser’s dual-mode design. In “diffuse mode,” the attachment’s prongs lift hair gently for fast drying and extra volume, while “dome mode” circulates air more evenly around your hair. Although intended primarily for curls, even shorter hair gains a subtle benefit: added body without frizz.

Intelligent Tech That Makes Sense

Dyson also packs genuine smart tech into the Nural. The standout is Scalp Protect mode, which uses sensors to reduce heat automatically as you approach your scalp, preventing discomfort or accidental burns, a thoughtful addition anyone can appreciate.

The intelligent attachment system is equally useful: each accessory is recognised instantly by the dryer via a built-in Hall sensor, automatically recalling your preferred heat and speed settings. It’s convenient and intuitive—simply click and dry. Additionally, a clever Pause Detect feature automatically reduces airflow and shuts off heat when you set it down, perfect if you style your hair in sections or pause frequently.

Price and Practicality: A Real Consideration

But there’s no escaping the price. At Rs 41,900, Dyson’s Supersonic Nural is undeniably expensive, especially considering decent alternatives cost just a fraction of that. Is it worth it? If your daily hair routine involves minimal effort, perhaps not. However, if drying your hair faster and better genuinely enhances your day-to-day, or you have thicker, tougher-to-manage hair, it suddenly becomes far easier to justify.

Additionally, Dyson’s reputation for durability and long-term performance helps soften the blow. With proper care, the Nural should outlast several cheaper alternatives, potentially saving money and frustration over time.

The Dyson Supersonic Nural may seem extravagant, especially to someone accustomed to minimalist grooming routines. Yet its performance, convenience, and clever tech undeniably elevate it above typical hair dryers. For men (or the ladies) looking to upgrade their grooming toolkit or those frustrated by slower, weaker dryers, the Supersonic Nural isn’t just hype. It’s genuinely smart tech that makes daily grooming simpler, faster, and honestly, better.