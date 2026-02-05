ElevenLabs bags $500 million in funding, valuation bits $11 billion

ElevenLabs has secured $500 million in funding led by Sequoia Capital in a Series D funding round. Now, the AI startup is valued at $11 billion, a staggering threefold increase in comparison to its valuation one year ago.

Now, the total funding is said to be $781 million across five rounds since its founding in 2022. The company claims that the new funding will help build and expand “ElevenAgents,” which helps enterprises create interactive AI voice assistants.

Since Sequoia has invested the largest amount, its partner, Andrew Reed, will be joining the company’s board. In addition, A16Z invested four times more than it did in a previous round, and ICONIQ also increased its investment threefold, showing strong confidence in the company.

In addition, some existing investors such as BroadLight, NFDG, Valour Capital, AMP Coalition, and Smash Capital also joined the funding, showcasing their continued support. Whereas Lightspeed Venture Partners, Evantic Capital, and Bond joined the round as the new investors for Anthropic.

There are several other new investors as well, but they have not been revealed yet. ElevenLabs says that the name will be announced later in February, creating speculation over strategic partners. With the funding, the company also plans to expand its reach to global markets like India, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and Mexico.

Mati Staniszewski, Co-Founder of ElevenLabs, said, “ This funding helps us go beyond voice alone to transform how we interact with technology altogether. We plan to expand our Creative offering - helping creators combine our best-in-class audio with video and Agents - enabling businesses to build agents that can talk, type, and take action.”

Now, ElevenLabs joins a multi-millionaire club rivalling the growth trajectories of OpenAI and Anthropic. However, ElevenLabs has a unique edge since it specialises in Audio-Native AI. The company may actively prepare for an IPO as early as late 2027, following a $11 billion valuation.