EliteHubs opens India's first premium PC showroom in Bengaluru: Check details here

EliteHubs, a Mumbai-based provider of custom-built PCs and computer hardware solutions, has opened what it describes as India’s first premium PC showroom in Bengaluru. The facility caters to gamers, content creators, professionals, and enthusiasts, emphasising high-performance systems and immersive experiences.

The showroom boasts over 30 custom PC builds designed for diverse use cases, including gaming, streaming, editing, AI and machine-learning workloads, game development, music production, and compact high-performance setups. Visitors can test systems on advanced display arrangements such as 4K colour-accurate editing monitors, 360 Hz gaming monitors, and immersive ultrawide screens.

Advertisement

It also features simulator setups inspired by Airbus and Boeing cockpits, alongside racing rigs with haptic feedback, and AI-enabled PCs capable of running models offline.

EliteHubs said each build is tailored to user requirements and budget, with support services including in-store or livestreamed assembly for transparency, as well as detailed testing reports covering benchmarks, temperatures, and performance metrics.

Post-purchase, customers in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru are entitled to three years of on-call and at-home technical support, available seven days a week.

The Bengaluru showroom is now open to the public. EliteHubs continues to offer its products and components online via its website.