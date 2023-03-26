‘Elon is obviously attacking us,’ Sam Altman responds to Elon Musk's criticism

In a recent episode of the Lex Fridman Podcast, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared his thoughts on the future of artificial intelligence, including GPT-4 and ChatGPT. Altman also touched on his relationship with Elon Musk, with whom he shares concerns about the potential downsides of AGI.

Altman acknowledged that Musk has been critical of OpenAI on Twitter and other platforms, but he also expressed empathy for Musk's concerns about AGI safety. "Elon is obviously attacking us...I have empathy because I believe he is, understandably so, really stressed about AGI safety," Altman said.

Despite their differences, Altman still sees Musk as a hero and believes that he can contribute positively to the development of AGI. "Despite him being a jerk on Twitter, I'm glad that he exists in the world. I wish he would do more to look at the hard work we're doing," he said.

Altman also discussed the potential for GPT-4, the successor to OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, which has been hailed as a major breakthrough in natural language processing. He believes that GPT-4 will be even more powerful and capable of performing more complex tasks.

He also spoke about ChatGPT, a language model designed specifically for chatbot applications.

More about Lex Fridman

Lex Fridman is a well-known personality in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. He is a research scientist at MIT, where he works on computer vision, deep learning, and autonomous vehicles. Besides his academic achievements, Lex is also famous for his podcast, The Lex Fridman Podcast, where he interviews some of the brightest minds in science, technology, and society.

Also Read

Netflix is going all in on gaming, 40 new games announced for 2023

Parents can be jailed for sharing their child's photos on social media in this country