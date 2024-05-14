Elon Musk accuses Meta of being 'super greedy' in ad attribution dispute

In a recent development, Elon Musk, the prominent figure behind Tesla and SpaceX, has openly criticised Meta, formerly known as Facebook, for what he perceives as excessive greed in taking credit for advertisers' campaigns on its platform.

The dispute unfolded when a follower of Musk raised concerns about the attribution of conversions in advertising campaigns on both Musk's platform, referred to as "X," and Meta. The follower noted that despite running campaigns on both platforms, the majority of conversions were attributed to Meta, with minimal conversions reported on X. Furthermore, when ads on X were deactivated, overall conversions, including those attributed to Meta, saw a significant decline.

Commenting on the issue, the owner of X acknowledged their platform's shortcomings in claiming credit for conversions and accused Meta of being overly aggressive in claiming credit.

Another follower of Musk predicted that Meta would eventually need to revise its attribution model to provide advertisers with more accurate data, especially as some are already experiencing diminishing results.

In response, Musk suggested that refining the attribution model to reflect reality more accurately would yield better outcomes for advertisers.

The tension between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, is no secret. The two tech titans were reportedly on track for a highly anticipated "cage fight," which was touted as the showdown of the century. However, the much-awaited confrontation between the two was ultimately called off.